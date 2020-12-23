Buccaneers-Lions Injury Report Dec. 23: Antoine Winfield Jr. Returns to Practice

The Buccaneers got their star rookie safety back in a limited capacity on Wednesday as Antoine Winfield Jr. returned while fighting through a shoulder injury. Cornerback Carlton Davis remained sidelined and quarterback Tom Brady also had the day off – those Brady's designation was not injury related.
The Lions added defensive end Julian Okwara to Wednesday's practice report, though he practiced in a full capacity, but also added kicker Matt Prater, who was a non-participant.
Read below for the full injury report for both teams:
Buccaneers
- QB Tom Brady (not injury related) – Did Not Participate
- CB Carlton Davis (groin) – Did Not Participate
- OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Limited Participation
- S Antoine Winfield Jr. (shoulder) – Limited Participation
Lions
- LB Jamie Collins (neck) – Did Not Participate
- OL Tyrell Crosby (ankle) – Did Not Participate
- T Taylor Decker (groin) – Did Not Participate
- CB Mike Ford (foot) – Full Participation
- WR Kenny Golladay (hip) – Did Not Participate
- DE Julian Okwara (knee) – Full Participation
- K Matt Prater (back) – Did Not Participate
- OL Frank Ragnow (throat) – Did Not Participate
- CB Darryl Roberts (hip) – Limited Participation
- QB Matthew Stafford (rib, right thumb) – Limited Participation
- T Halapoulivaati Vaitai (concussion) – Limited Participation
*bold denotes change from previous day