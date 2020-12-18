 Skip to main content
BUCCANEERS MAKE ROSTER MOVES 12-18-20

Dec 18, 2020 at 11:18 AM

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers today placed tackle Donovan Smith on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and removed punter Bradley Pinion, kicker Ryan Succop and long snapper Zach Triner from the list.

