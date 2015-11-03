Buccaneers NFL's Fourth-Best Rushing Team

Martin has three 100-yard rushing games this season, earning all three in consecutive. The streak was snapped last weekend after he finished the game with 71 yards.

But Martin isn't the only reason why the Bucs are atop the NFL's rushing list. Charles Sims has had success serving as the Bucs' No. 2 running back, averaging nearly four yards per rush and Ali Marpet has been rated as one of the best-run blockers in the league. Just a rookie, Marpet was rated as the best offensive guard in the league this past week and is the highest-rated run blocker at his position since Week 3.