Buccaneers NFL's Fourth-Best Rushing Team

Tampa Bay is one of the best running teams in the league so far.

Nov 03, 2015 at 02:28 AM

Behind-the-Scenes: Buccaneers vs. Falcons

Behind-the-scenes photos of the Buccaneers vs. Falcons game at the Georgia Dome on November 1st.

Bucs Helmet
1 / 78
WR Mike Evans' Jersey
2 / 78
DE Josh Shirley's Jersey
3 / 78
Bucs Fans in Throwback Gear
4 / 78
Bucs Fans in S Keith Tandy Jerseys
5 / 78
CB Alterraun Verner, WR Donteea Dye Jr.
6 / 78
Bucs Fans on the Field
7 / 78
TE Brandon Myers
8 / 78
Bucs Fans Supporting Winston
9 / 78
QB Jameis Winston and his Family
10 / 78
LBs Lansanah, David, Alexander
11 / 78
G Marpet, DT McDonald, T Smith
12 / 78
QB Jameis Winston in the huddle
13 / 78
LB Lavonte David, DT Henry Melton
14 / 78
TE Stocker, WR Bell, WR Shepard
15 / 78
WR Adam Humphries
16 / 78
LS Andrew DePaola
17 / 78
Bucs Gear
18 / 78
QB Jameis Winston
19 / 78
QB Jameis Winston
20 / 78
WR Lavonte David
21 / 78
DE Howard Jones
22 / 78
C Joe Hawley
23 / 78
DT Gerald McCoy
24 / 78
RB Doug Martin
25 / 78
CB Jenkins, LB Carter, QB Winston
26 / 78
C Smith, WR Evans, TE Stocker
27 / 78
G Logan Mankins
28 / 78
DE Will Gholston
29 / 78
DE George Johnson
30 / 78
T Kevin Pamphile
31 / 78
Bucs Offensive Linemen
32 / 78
40 Seasons Jersey Patch
33 / 78
LB Danny Lansanah
34 / 78
DT Gerald McCoy, HC Lovie Smith
35 / 78
Bucs Captains: David, Shepard, McCoy, Mankins
36 / 78
Bucs Captains at Coin Toss
37 / 78
Bucs Special Teams
38 / 78
HC Lovie Smith
39 / 78
DT Akeem Spence
40 / 78
DT Gerald McCoy
41 / 78
HC Lovie Smith, S Chris Conte
42 / 78
LB Kwon Alexander, DE George Johnson
43 / 78
LB Kwon Alexander, CB Mike Jenkins
44 / 78
LB Kwon Alexander
45 / 78
DT Gerald McCoy
46 / 78
DT Gerald McCoy
47 / 78
LB Carter, CB Verner, DE Smith, CB Banks
48 / 78
HC Lovie Smith
49 / 78
Linebackers and Coach Nickerson
50 / 78
DT Henry Melton Recovers a Fumble
51 / 78
DT Henry Melton
52 / 78
WR Donteea Dye Jr., QB Jameis Winston
53 / 78
RB Martin, QB Winston, C Hawley
54 / 78
G Logan Mankins, QB Jameis Winston
55 / 78
K Connor Barth
56 / 78
DT Gerald McCoy
57 / 78
FB Jorvorskie Lane Sr.
58 / 78
WR Dye Jr., TE Brate, QB Winston
59 / 78
Bucs Fan in Lavonte David Jersey
60 / 78
Bucs Defense
61 / 78
DT Henry Melton
62 / 78
DE Howard Jones
63 / 78
Bucs Sideline
64 / 78
Final Play of the Game
65 / 78
DT Gerald McCoy
66 / 78
QB Jameis Winston
67 / 78
QB Winston, Falcons RB Freeman
68 / 78
GM Jason Licht
69 / 78
G Logan Mankins, HC Lovie Smith
70 / 78
CB Alterraun Verner
71 / 78
QB Jameis Winston
72 / 78
LB Kwon Alexander, CB Johnthan Banks
73 / 78
DT Gerald McCoy, HC Lovie Smith
74 / 78
HC Smith, LB David, G Mankins, LB Alexander
75 / 78
LB Kwon Alexander Gets the Game Ball
76 / 78
LB Kwon Alexander
77 / 78
DE Howard Jones, Coach Cullen
78 / 78
Through the first eight weeks of the season, the Buccaneers have established themselves as one of the top running teams in the NFL. Tampa Bay is averaging 131.3 rushing yards per game, the fourth-most in the league. Carolina, Seattle and St. Louis own the top three spots, in descending order.

READ: WINSTON AMONG NFL'S BEST SINCE WEEK 4

A big part of the Bucs' success has been Doug Martin, who has been one of the most productive runners in the league this season. He has rushed for 612 yards in seven games, averaging 87.4 yards per game.

Martin has three 100-yard rushing games this season, earning all three in consecutive. The streak was snapped last weekend after he finished the game with 71 yards. 

But Martin isn't the only reason why the Bucs are atop the NFL's rushing list. Charles Sims has had success serving as the Bucs' No. 2 running back, averaging nearly four yards per rush and Ali Marpet has been rated as one of the best-run blockers in the league. Just a rookie, Marpet was rated as the best offensive guard in the league this past week and is the highest-rated run blocker at his position since Week 3.

READ: MARPET RATED AS NFL'S TOP GUARD

The Bucs are set to take on a Giants defense that allows an average of 112.1 rushing yards per game this Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. New York was one of the best teams in the league at defending the run for the first few weeks of the season, but have since slipped to No. 19.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

