Buccaneers NFL's Fourth-Best Rushing Team

Behind-the-scenes photos of the Buccaneers vs. Falcons game at the Georgia Dome on November 1st.
Through the first eight weeks of the season, the Buccaneers have established themselves as one of the top running teams in the NFL. Tampa Bay is averaging 131.3 rushing yards per game, the fourth-most in the league. Carolina, Seattle and St. Louis own the top three spots, in descending order.
A big part of the Bucs' success has been Doug Martin, who has been one of the most productive runners in the league this season. He has rushed for 612 yards in seven games, averaging 87.4 yards per game.
Martin has three 100-yard rushing games this season, earning all three in consecutive. The streak was snapped last weekend after he finished the game with 71 yards.
But Martin isn't the only reason why the Bucs are atop the NFL's rushing list. Charles Sims has had success serving as the Bucs' No. 2 running back, averaging nearly four yards per rush and Ali Marpet has been rated as one of the best-run blockers in the league. Just a rookie, Marpet was rated as the best offensive guard in the league this past week and is the highest-rated run blocker at his position since Week 3.
The Bucs are set to take on a Giants defense that allows an average of 112.1 rushing yards per game this Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. New York was one of the best teams in the league at defending the run for the first few weeks of the season, but have since slipped to No. 19.