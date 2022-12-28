Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers-Panthers Injury Report Dec. 28: Davis, Nelson, Nuñez-Roches Did Not Participate 

A look at Wednesday's injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 17 clash 

Dec 28, 2022 at 04:05 PM
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

IR Dec 28

On Wednesday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, two players did not participate in practice including Carlton Davis III (shoulder) and Anthony Nelson (illness). Nine players practiced in a limited fashion: Jamel Dean (toe), Mike Edwards (hamstring), Julio Jones (knee), Carl Nassib (pectoral), Cade Otton (quadriceps), Donovan Smith (foot), Vita Vea (calf), Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) and Tristan Wirfs (ankle).

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

  • CB Carlton Davis III (shoulder) - DNP (Wed.)
  • CB Jamel Dean (toe) - LP (Wed.)
  • S Mike Edwards (hamstring) - LP (Wed.)
  • WR Julio Jones (knee) - LP (Wed.)
  • OLB Carl Nassib (pectoral) - LP (Wed.)
  • OLB Anthony Nelson (illness) - DNP (Wed.)
  • NT Rakeem Nuñez-Roches (personal) - DNP (Wed.)
  • TE Cade Otton (quadriceps) - LP (Wed.)
  • T Donovan Smith (foot) - LP (Wed.)
  • NT Vita Vea (calf) - LP (Wed.) - LP (Wed.)
  • S Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) - LP (Wed.)
  • T Tristan Wirfs (ankle) - LP (Wed.)

Panthers

  • RB D'Onta Foreman (rest) - DNP (Wed.)
  • CB Jaycee Horn (wrist) - DNP (Wed.)
  • T Taylor Morton (rest) - DNP (Wed.)
  • WR Shi Smith (foot) - LP (Wed.)
  • TE Stephen Sullivan (ankle) - FP (Wed.)
  • LB Shaq Thompson (hamstring) - LP (Wed.)
  • TE Tommy Tremble (hip) - LP (Wed.)

