Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers Partner with CTMS

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced today they have signed a multi-year partnership with Corporate Travel Management Solutions (ctms).

Jul 28, 2015 at 07:00 AM
helmet-article-6
Buccaneers.com
ctms-travel-release-600.jpg

As an award-winning business travel management company, ctms will provide comprehensive corporate travel management services to the Buccaneers.

"As an established business travel management company, ctms has built a reputation around a commitment to excellent customer service and support," said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. "We look forward to working with ctms to streamline and more efficiently handle our corporate travel needs."

The partnership with ctms gives the Buccaneers the advantage of ctms' global reach and buying power while receiving personalized and dedicated service in the travel arena.

"ctms is thrilled to be an official sponsor of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers," said Tom Osovitzki, Chief Executive Officer of ctms Travel. "We are honored to have the opportunity to provide corporate travel services for the Buccaneer organization." ABOUT CTMS

Corporate Travel Management Solutions (ctms) is an award winning business travel management company. Ranked number 115 on the 26th annual PROFIT 500, the definitive ranking of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies, ctms offers a comprehensive range of integrated travel management services providing clients with the technology and service to manage their business travel with maximum efficiency. For more information visit www.ctmstravel.com.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

The Buccaneers Select Kyle Trask with the 64th Pick of the 2021 NFL Draft

Tampa Bay got in the quarterback mix, taking Florida's Kyle Trask in the second round.
news

Arians: Joe Tryon Brings Power, Passion

Bucs Head Coach Bruce Arians says rookie OLB Joe Tryon has the kind of power that can't be taught and an energetic style of play that gets the most out of his tools
news

Bucs' 2021 Draft: A Half Dozen Possible Day Two Targets

Tampa Bay still has the flexibility to go in just about any direction with their second and third-round picks Friday night, and here we offer suggestions at such spots as corner, defensive line and quarterback
news

Bucs' First-Round Pick Joe Tryon "Jumped Off the Tape"

Tampa Bay has the luxury of taking its time with first-round pick Joe Tryon, but the 2021 first-round pick has speed, fluid movements and a high motor and could make his mark on the Bucs' defense early
Advertising