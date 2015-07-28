Buccaneers Partner with CTMS

As an award-winning business travel management company, ctms will provide comprehensive corporate travel management services to the Buccaneers.

"As an established business travel management company, ctms has built a reputation around a commitment to excellent customer service and support," said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. "We look forward to working with ctms to streamline and more efficiently handle our corporate travel needs."

The partnership with ctms gives the Buccaneers the advantage of ctms' global reach and buying power while receiving personalized and dedicated service in the travel arena.

"ctms is thrilled to be an official sponsor of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers," said Tom Osovitzki, Chief Executive Officer of ctms Travel. "We are honored to have the opportunity to provide corporate travel services for the Buccaneer organization."