Buccaneers-Patriots Injury Report Sept. 29: Bucs Sit Gronkowski, Bernard & Pierre-Paul

The Buccaneers opened practice for Week Four on Wednesday and were without three players due to injury. Tight end Rob Gronkowski, outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul and running back Giovani Bernard were all held out while another four players appeared with injury designations, practicing in a variety of capacities.

Gronkowski and Bernard were additions from last week after they sustained injuries in Sunday's loss to the Rams in Los Angeles. Gronkowski took a big hit in the game that forced him out for a couple series but he ended up going back in after initial X-rays came back negative on his ribs and finishing the game. Bernard took a shot to his knee on his touchdown catch late in the fourth quarter and Pierre-Paul has been battling shoulder and hand injuries.

Cornerback Jamel Dean also sustained a knee injury in Sunday's game but he was limited in practice on Wednesday as was wide receiver Jaydon Mickens, who missed last week due to an abdomen injury. Both cornerback Carlton Davis and wide receiver Chris Godwin also appeared on the below injury report but both practiced in a full capacity on Wednesday.

The Patriots listed eight players on their injury report with most practicing in a limited capacity. The only one held out of practice entirely was running back James White, with Adam Schefter reporting on Wednesday afternoon that White's hip injury is expected to be season-ending.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

RB Giovani Bernard (knee) – Did Not Participate

CB Carlton Davis (abdomen/ribs) – Full Participation

CB Jamel Dean (knee) – Limited Participation

WR Chris Godwin (thumb) – Full Participation

TE Rob Gronkowski (ribs) – Did Not Participate

WR Jaydon Mickens (abdomen) – Limited Participation

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder) – Did Not Participate

Patriots

DE Henry Anderson (ankle) – Limited Participation

LB JaWhaun Bentley (shoulder) – Limited Participation

T Trenton Brown (calf) – Limited Participation

K Nick Folk (left knee) – Limited Participation

LB Josh Uche (back) – Limited Participation

LB Kyle Van Noy (groin) – Limited Participation

RB James White (hip) – Did Not Participate