Buccaneers place CB Aqib Talib on injured reserve

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Aqib Talib has been placed on injured reserve with a sore right hamstring that sidelined him much of the past three games.

The team announced the move Monday, two days after Talib was able to play only one series during a 31-15 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Defensive tackle Jovan Haye was signed to fill the roster opening.

Talib started 13 games this season and returned both of his interceptions for touchdowns. He also finished 2010 on IR, missing five games with a hip injury.

Haye spent three seasons with Tampa Bay from 2006-08. He has also played two seasons for Tennessee and appeared in one game this year with Detroit.