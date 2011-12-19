Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers place CB Aqib Talib on injured reserve

Buccaneers-Talib

Dec 19, 2011 at 01:47 PM

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Aqib Talib has been placed on injured reserve with a sore right hamstring that sidelined him much of the past three games.

The team announced the move Monday, two days after Talib was able to play only one series during a 31-15 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Defensive tackle Jovan Haye was signed to fill the roster opening.

Talib started 13 games this season and returned both of his interceptions for touchdowns. He also finished 2010 on IR, missing five games with a hip injury.

Haye spent three seasons with Tampa Bay from 2006-08. He has also played two seasons for Tennessee and appeared in one game this year with Detroit.

Tight end Martell Webb was released from the practice squad, replaced by linebacker Mike Balogun.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Takeaways from Dolphins vs. Bucs | Preseason Week 1

Top highlights from Saturday's preseason clash with the Miami Dolphins

news

Bucs Find Special Teams Clues in Preseason Opener

Though his final kick was just off the mark, K Jose Borregales had a productive night in Saturday's loss to the Dolphins, part of an overall special teams effort that lends evidence to the upcoming roster construction

news

Dolphins Edge Bucs, 26-24, in Preseason Battle of Reserves

QB Kyle Trask performed well in a preseason opener contested almost exclusively by young players Saturday night, but the Dolphins held on for the two-point win when Jose Borregales's second-chance kick hit the upright

news

Tyler Johnson Shines in Preseason Week 1

Third-year pro Tyler Johnson made a mark in Saturday's preseason showdown.

Advertising