 Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

BUCCANEERS PLACE STEVE MCLENDON ON RESERVE/COVID-19 LIST

Jan 01, 2021 at 04:49 PM

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers today placed defensive lineman Steve McLendon on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

-BUCCANEERS-

Related Content

news

What a Catch! Mike Evans, Bucs Agree to New Two-Year Deal

WR Mike Evans, the greatest offensive player in franchise history and one of the NFL's most productive pass-catchers in 2023, is staying home.
news

2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 6.0 

Mock Draft season is in full swing. Here is a rundown of predictions for the Buccaneers at pick 26
news

Biggest 2024 Roster Need | Point-Counterpoint

As we begin to look ahead in our weekly series of debates, Brianna Dix and Scott Smith offer up their ideas for the most important questions that must be answered for the Bucs to contend again in 2024
news

Combined Efforts | S.S. Mailbag

This week, Buccaneers fans have questions about important drills and standout performances at the NFL Scouting Combine, a hypothetical all-free agent team and more

Latest Headlines

What a Catch! Mike Evans, Bucs Agree to New Two-Year Deal

WR Mike Evans, the greatest offensive player in franchise history and one of the NFL's most productive pass-catchers in 2023, is staying home.

2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 6.0 

Mock Draft season is in full swing. Here is a rundown of predictions for the Buccaneers at pick 26

Biggest 2024 Roster Need | Point-Counterpoint

As we begin to look ahead in our weekly series of debates, Brianna Dix and Scott Smith offer up their ideas for the most important questions that must be answered for the Bucs to contend again in 2024

NFL Prospects To Keep An Eye On | Road to the Draft 2024

Senior Writer/Editor Scott Smith and Team Reporter Casey Phillips discuss topics leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft. This week they highlighted NFL prospects Penn State Edge Chop Robinson, LSU Wide Receiver Brian Thomas Jr. and Oregon Center Jackson Powers-Johnson.

Photos: Second Annual Jr. Bucs Movie Night

View photos of the Second Annual Jr. Bucs Movie Night at AdventHealth Training Center that took place on Friday, March 2, 2024.

Combined Efforts | S.S. Mailbag

This week, Buccaneers fans have questions about important drills and standout performances at the NFL Scouting Combine, a hypothetical all-free agent team and more

Tristan Wirfs' 2020 Combine Workout | Throwback Highlight

Rewatch Buccaneers T Tristan Wirfs' performance at the 2020 NFL Combine. Tune in to the 2024 NFL Combine Thursday-Sunday on NFL Network.

Trey Palmer's 2023 NFL Combine 40-Yard Dash | Throwback Highlight

Rewatch Buccaneers WR Trey Palmer's performance at the 2023 NFL Combine. Tune in to the 2024 NFL Combine Thursday-Sunday on NFL Network.

Rachaad White's 2022 Combine Workout | Throwback Highlight

Rewatch Buccaneers RB Rachaad White's performance at the 2022 NFL Combine. Tune in to the 2024 NFL Combine Thursday-Sunday on NFL Network.

2024 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Will Gholston

One of the longest-tenured players in franchise history, Gholston has brought value to the Bucs throughout his career as either a starter or a rotational player, and he's a pending free agent in March

Antoine Winfield Jr.'s 2020 Combine Workout | Throwback Highlight

Rewatch Buccaneers S Antoine Winfield Jr.'s performance at the 2020 NFL Combine. Tune in to the 2024 NFL Combine Thursday-Sunday on NFL Network.

Photos: Buccaneers' Tackle Reading Event

View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 'Tackle Reading' event at Oak Park Elementary School on Friday, March 1, 2024.

WR Chris Godwin Sets the Standard as "Mr. Consistency"

Head Coach Todd Bowles and General Manager Jason Licht discuss Chris Godwin's revised role in 2024 and his unrivaled work ethic from the NFL Combine

Vita Vea's 2018 Combine Workout | Throwback Highlight

Rewatch Buccaneers NT Vita Vea's performance at the 2018 NFL Combine. Tune in to the 2024 NFL Combine Thursday-Sunday on NFL Network.

Calijah Kancey's 2023 NFL Combine 40-Yard Dash | Throwback Highlight

Rewatch Buccaneers DL Calijah Kancey's performance at the 2023 NFL Combine. Tune in to the 2024 NFL Combine Thursday-Sunday on NFL Network.

GM Jason Licht Dubs Rachaad White "Close to Being an Elite Receiving Back" 

At the NFL Scouting Combine, General Manager Jason Licht and Head Coach Todd Bowles addressed the run game

NFL Combine Takeaways: Contract Negotiations, A Scout's Perspective, Progression of Young Talent & More 

A look at key topics discussed at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis

Lavonte David Talks NFL Prospects & Free Agency on 'Good Morning Football'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Linebacker Lavonte David shares his thoughts on prospects praising his game at the combine, the 2023 season, and more on 'GMFB'.

2024 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Mike Evans

As WR Mike Evans closes in on 100 career touchdown catches and burnishes a resume that the Hall of Fame won't be able to resist, there is the possibility of him testing free agency for the first time in his career

Yaya Diaby's 2023 Combine Workout | Throwback Highlight

Rewatch Buccaneers OLB Yaya Diaby's performance at the 2023 NFL Combine. Tune in to the 2024 NFL Combine Thursday-Sunday on NFL Network.
Advertising