BUCCANEERS PLACE STEVE MCLENDON ON RESERVE/COVID-19 LIST

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers today placed defensive lineman Steve McLendon on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
WR Mike Evans, the greatest offensive player in franchise history and one of the NFL's most productive pass-catchers in 2023, is staying home.
Mock Draft season is in full swing. Here is a rundown of predictions for the Buccaneers at pick 26
As we begin to look ahead in our weekly series of debates, Brianna Dix and Scott Smith offer up their ideas for the most important questions that must be answered for the Bucs to contend again in 2024
Senior Writer/Editor Scott Smith and Team Reporter Casey Phillips discuss topics leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft. This week they highlighted NFL prospects Penn State Edge Chop Robinson, LSU Wide Receiver Brian Thomas Jr. and Oregon Center Jackson Powers-Johnson.
View photos of the Second Annual Jr. Bucs Movie Night at AdventHealth Training Center that took place on Friday, March 2, 2024.
This week, Buccaneers fans have questions about important drills and standout performances at the NFL Scouting Combine, a hypothetical all-free agent team and more
One of the longest-tenured players in franchise history, Gholston has brought value to the Bucs throughout his career as either a starter or a rotational player, and he's a pending free agent in March
View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 'Tackle Reading' event at Oak Park Elementary School on Friday, March 1, 2024.
Head Coach Todd Bowles and General Manager Jason Licht discuss Chris Godwin's revised role in 2024 and his unrivaled work ethic from the NFL Combine
At the NFL Scouting Combine, General Manager Jason Licht and Head Coach Todd Bowles addressed the run game
A look at key topics discussed at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Linebacker Lavonte David shares his thoughts on prospects praising his game at the combine, the 2023 season, and more on 'GMFB'.
As WR Mike Evans closes in on 100 career touchdown catches and burnishes a resume that the Hall of Fame won't be able to resist, there is the possibility of him testing free agency for the first time in his career