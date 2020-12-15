 Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
BUCCANEERS PLACE THREE PLAYERS ON RESERVE/COVID-19 LIST

Dec 15, 2020 at 03:58 PM

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers today placed punter Bradley Pinion, kicker Ryan Succop and long snapper Zach Triner on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

-BUCCANEERS-

