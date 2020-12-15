BUCCANEERS PLACE THREE PLAYERS ON RESERVE/COVID-19 LIST

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers today placed punter Bradley Pinion, kicker Ryan Succop and long snapper Zach Triner on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
After a thorough search, the Buccaneers have agreed to terms with former Rams and Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen to fill the same opening on their staff following the departure of Dave Canales
University of Kentucky Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen will join Todd Bowles' coaching staff in the same capacity. Here are five things to know about the Bucs' new offensive mind
Ryan Jensen announces retirement after career spanning 11 years in the NFL
This week, Buccaneers fans have questions about the Pro Bowl, the team's best touchdowns of the 2023 season, Creamsicle games and more
The Bucs have conducted an interview for their offensive coordinator position with Liam Coen, who currently serves in the same position at the University of Kentucky and previously did so with the Rams
Jake Peetz, the passing game coordinator for a Rams team that produced a top-10 aerial attack in 2023, interviewed for the Buccaneers' offensive coordinator position on Thursday
An overview of the list of coaches who have interviewed for the Buccaneers' vacant offensive coordinator position, along with a Pro Bowl outlook featuring Baker Mayfield and Tristan Wirfs
Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Senior Writer & Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The duo discusses the Bucs' coaching changes, QB Baker Mayfield and T Tristan Wirfs heading to the Pro Bowl and an early look at the 2024 NFL Draft.