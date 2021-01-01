 Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
BUCCANEERS PLACE TWO PLAYERS ON RESERVE/COVID-19 LIST

Jan 01, 2021 at 03:58 PM

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers today placed outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett and inside linebacker Devin White on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

