Buccaneers-Rams Injury Report Nov. 2: Jones, Mason, Winfield Jr. Among Non-Participants 

On Wednesday's practice inside the indoor facility, Russell Gage Jr. (hamstring), Luke Goedeke (foot), Julio Jones (knee), Shaq Mason (personal/ankle) and Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion) did not participate. In addition, Cameron Brate (neck) and Mike Evans (ankle) practiced in a limited fashion.
Read below for the full injury report on both teams:
Buccaneers
- TE Cameron Brate (neck) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
- CB Carlton Davis III (hip) - Full Participation (Wed.)
- WR Mike Evans (ankle) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
- WR Russell Gage Jr. (hamstring) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
- G Luke Goedeke (foot) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
- DT Akiem Hicks (foot) - Full Participation (Wed.)
- WR Julio Jones (knee) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
- G Shaq Mason (personal/ankle) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
- CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad) - Full Participation (Wed.)
- S Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
Rams
- RB Cam Akers (personal) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
- C Brain Allen (knee) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
- WR Van Jefferson (knee) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
- WR Cooper Kupp (ankle) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
- LB Terrell Lewis (rest) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)