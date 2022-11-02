Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers-Rams Injury Report Nov. 2: Jones, Mason, Winfield Jr. Among Non-Participants 

Ahead of the Week Nine clash, a look at Wednesday's injury report

Nov 02, 2022 at 06:59 PM
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

On Wednesday's practice inside the indoor facility, Russell Gage Jr. (hamstring), Luke Goedeke (foot), Julio Jones (knee), Shaq Mason (personal/ankle) and Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion) did not participate. In addition, Cameron Brate (neck) and Mike Evans (ankle) practiced in a limited fashion.

Read below for the full injury report on both teams:

Buccaneers

  • TE Cameron Brate (neck) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
  • CB Carlton Davis III (hip) - Full Participation (Wed.)
  • WR Mike Evans (ankle) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
  • WR Russell Gage Jr. (hamstring) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
  • G Luke Goedeke (foot) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
  • DT Akiem Hicks (foot) - Full Participation (Wed.)
  • WR Julio Jones (knee) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
  • G Shaq Mason (personal/ankle) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
  • CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad) - Full Participation (Wed.)
  • S Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)

Rams

  • RB Cam Akers (personal) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
  • C Brain Allen (knee) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
  • WR Van Jefferson (knee) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
  • WR Cooper Kupp (ankle) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
  • LB Terrell Lewis (rest) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)

