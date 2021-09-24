Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers-Rams Injury Report Sept. 24: Jason Pierre-Paul, Jaydon Mickens Out

The Buccaneers announced both Jason Pierre-Paul and Jaydon Mickens have been ruled out for Sunday’s game in Los Angeles. 

Sep 24, 2021 at 04:55 PM
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

The Buccaneers will be without one of their main pass rushing weapons as Head Coach Bruce Arians announced that outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul will be miss Sunday's game in Los Angeles as he battles through hand and shoulder injuries.

They'll also be without wide receiver/kick returner Jaydon Mickens who missed practice all week with a hip injury. Both absences will require other players to step into those roles as they take on a top five team for their first road game of the year.

Tampa Bay will likely also be without inside linebacker Kevin Minter and wide receiver Antonio Brown, both of whom are on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Arians didn't shut the door completely on their returns on Friday, but called them both 'very questionable.'

Cornerback Carlton Davis was also added to the Bucs' Friday report but despite an abdomen injury, practiced fully. There was the addition of both Ndamukong Suh and Rob Gronkowski as well, both of which were on veteran rest days.

The Rams list two players as questionable, while getting outside linebacker Leonard Floyd back practicing in a full capacity.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams, including player statuses:

Buccaneers

WR Jaydon Mickens (abdomen) – Did Not Participate – OUT

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (hand) – Did Not Participate – OUT

CB Carlton Davis (abdomen/ribs) – Full Participation

TE Rob Gronkowski (not injury related – resting player) – Did Not Participate

DT Steve McLendon (not injury related – resting player) – Full Participation

DT Ndamukong Suh (not injury related – resting player) – Did Not Participate

Rams

TE Jacob Harris (hip) – Did Not Participate – QUESTIONABLE

RB Darrell Henderson (Ribs) – Did Not Participate – QUESTIONABLE

DT Aaron Donald (Not Injury Related - Resting Player) – Full Participation

OLB Leonard Floyd (Ankle) – Full Participation

T Andrew Whitworth (Not Injury Related - Resting Player) – Full Participation

CB Darious Williams (illness) – Did Not Participate

*bold denotes change from previous day

