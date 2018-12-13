Buccaneers-Ravens Injury Report Dec. 13: Jason Pierre-Paul Sits Out While Isaiah Johnson Returns  

There were minimal changes for the Buccaneers on Thursday. Most notably, safety Isaiah Johnson, who is in concussion protocol, was able to practice in a limited capacity. This doesn't mean he's cleared the protocol, but instead, it's another step on the road to returning.
After being limited on Wednesday, defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul sat out Thursday while he continues to battle multiple injuries. He's about as tough as they come and has yet to miss a start this season despite fighting through a rotating barrel of ailments. Safety Justin Evans and wide receiver DeSean Jackson remained sidelined on Thursday, with no timetable set for either of their returns.
The Ravens sat just three on Thursday after holding seven players out on Wednesday. Wide receiver John Brown was added to the names not practicing on Thursday but his non-participation is not injury-related. Meanwhile, wide receiver Michael Crabtree returned to full participation, as did safety Eric Weddle and guard Marshal Yanda.
See below for the full injury report.
Buccaneers
CB Carlton Davis (knee) – Limited Participation
T Demar Dotson (knee/shoulder) – Limited Participation
S Justin Evans (toe) – Did Not Participate
WR DeSean Jackson (thumb) – Did Not Participate
S Isaiah Johnson (concussion) – Limited Participation
DT Gerald McCoy (ankle/shoulder) – Limited Participation
DE Jason Pierre-Paul (knee/hip) – Did Not Participate
Ravens
WR John Brown (not injury related) – Did Not Participate
WR Michael Crabtree (not injury related) – Full Participation
CB Marlon Humphrey (groin) - Did Not Participate
S Tony Jefferson (ankle) – Limited Participation
LB/DB Anthony Levine (ankle) – Limited Participation
S Eric Weddle (not injury related) – Full Participation
G Marshal Yanda (not injury related) – Full Participation
CB Tavon Young (groin) – Limited Participation
G Alex Lewis (shoulder) – Did Not Participate
QB Joe Flacco (right hip) – Full Participation
QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) – Full Participation
LB Tim Williams (ankle) – Full Participation