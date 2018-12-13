Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers-Ravens Injury Report Dec. 13: Jason Pierre-Paul Sits Out While Isaiah Johnson Returns  

Three players sit out again for the Bucs, as Pierre-Paul switches with Johnson in sitting out on Thursday.

Dec 13, 2018 at 03:20 PM
Carmen Vitali

There were minimal changes for the Buccaneers on Thursday. Most notably, safety Isaiah Johnson, who is in concussion protocol, was able to practice in a limited capacity. This doesn't mean he's cleared the protocol, but instead, it's another step on the road to returning.

After being limited on Wednesday, defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul sat out Thursday while he continues to battle multiple injuries. He's about as tough as they come and has yet to miss a start this season despite fighting through a rotating barrel of ailments. Safety Justin Evans and wide receiver DeSean Jackson remained sidelined on Thursday, with no timetable set for either of their returns.

The Ravens sat just three on Thursday after holding seven players out on Wednesday. Wide receiver John Brown was added to the names not practicing on Thursday but his non-participation is not injury-related. Meanwhile, wide receiver Michael Crabtree returned to full participation, as did safety Eric Weddle and guard Marshal Yanda.

See below for the full injury report.

Buccaneers

CB Carlton Davis (knee) – Limited Participation

T Demar Dotson (knee/shoulder) – Limited Participation

S Justin Evans (toe) – Did Not Participate

WR DeSean Jackson (thumb) – Did Not Participate

S Isaiah Johnson (concussion) – Limited Participation

DT Gerald McCoy (ankle/shoulder) – Limited Participation

DE Jason Pierre-Paul (knee/hip) – Did Not Participate

Ravens

WR John Brown (not injury related) – Did Not Participate

WR Michael Crabtree (not injury related) – Full Participation

CB Marlon Humphrey (groin) - Did Not Participate

S Tony Jefferson (ankle) – Limited Participation

LB/DB Anthony Levine (ankle) – Limited Participation

S Eric Weddle (not injury related) – Full Participation

G Marshal Yanda (not injury related) – Full Participation

CB Tavon Young (groin) – Limited Participation

G Alex Lewis (shoulder) – Did Not Participate

QB Joe Flacco (right hip) – Full Participation

QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) – Full Participation

LB Tim Williams (ankle) – Full Participation

