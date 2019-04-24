Buccaneers Renew Frontier Communications as Pewter Partner Through 2024

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced today a renewed partnership with Frontier Communications, making it the team's official residential television and internet provider through 2024.

As part of the multi-year agreement, first entered into in 2016, the Buccaneers and Frontier are continuing to collaborate by engaging fans through unique marketing initiatives throughout the Tampa community. The partnership allows for integrated marketing initiatives, such as exclusive sweepstake, access to products, service and demos, Buccaneers themed Street Team activations and fan focused contests. Significant branding in Raymond James Stadium is also a component of the partnership. Terms were not disclosed.

"A large part of the fan experience these days is tied to the use of mobile technology that is increasingly dependent on reliable streaming and broadband networks. We are excited to extend our partnership with Frontier Communications because they are leaders in the TV and internet industries," said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. "We have enjoyed great success with Frontier over the years and look forward to creating even more new ways to engage Buccaneer fans both at home and at Raymond James Stadium."

The FiOS network makes home technologies like broadband, TV, Wi-Fi, device sharing, and streaming services perform best. FiOS offers the only 100 percent, all-fiber network connected directly to consumer's households on a singular, unshared network connection. This allows Frontier to offer the fastest, two-way introductory speed of 200/200 Megabits per second (Mbps) to the 1.4 million premises that can access the fiber network in parts of Hillsborough, Pinellas, Manatee, Sarasota, Pasco and Polk counties.

"This partnership is very important to us and we are pleased to continue as the official TV and internet provider of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. FiOS by Frontier and the Bucs are "Ultimate Teammates" creating the perfect combination of speed, reliability and performance," said Frontier's South Region Senior Vice-President of Operations Melanie Williams. "This long-term commitment to the Bucs as well as to our customers solidifies our distinctive fiber-based presence in the market."

Broadband reliability at all hours of the day, less latency for gamers, crystal clear HD-TV signals and plenty of capacity for multiple devices in the household highlight Frontier's service. With the all fiber-optic network, Buccaneers fans with FiOS by Frontier can expect internet upload speeds as fast as download speeds, superior reliability, unmatched gaming, streaming and device sharing and an all-digital HD-TV picture quality and sound that brings the action on the field into your living room.

Frontier's fiber customers can choose to enjoy the Internet at speeds many times higher than the national average. Customers have the option of five speed tiers from which to choose, starting at 50/50 Mbps, and up to One Gigabit service¹.