Buccaneers Rising in NFC South

Atlanta Falcons (5-0): In Atlanta, the Falcons keep winning and running back Devonta Freeman keeps racking up the yards and touchdowns at an impressive rate. Despite recording just 43 yards and one score in the first two weeks of the season (before an injury to fellow running back Tevin Coleman), Freeman is now tied for second in the league with 405 rushing yards and has an NFL-best eight touchdowns. Not only has the second-year back brought balance to an attack that had relied on QB Matt Ryan for years, but he has helped the offense remain prolific even with star WR Julio Jones fighting through a hamstring injury. Jones didn't practice on Monday and might not have enough time to get ready for Thursday night's game in New Orleans.