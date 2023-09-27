Buccaneers-Saints Injury Report Sept. 27: Dean, Vea, White Among Six Non-Participants 

On Wednesday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jamel Dean (neck/shoulder), Vita Vea (pectoral), Devin White (foot), Calijah Kancey (calf), SirVocea Dennis (hamstring) and Derrek Pitts (hamstring) did not participate in practice. In addition, Carlton Davis (toe) practiced in a limited fashion.
Read below for the full injury report for both teams:
Buccaneers
- CB Carlton Davis III (toe) - LP (Wed.)
- CB Jamel Dean (neck/shoulder) - DNP (Wed.)
- LB SirVocea Dennis (hamstring) - DNP (Wed.)
- DL Calijah Kancey (calf) - DNP (Wed.)
- CB Derrek Pitts (hamstring) - DNP (Wed.)
- NT Vita Vea (pectoral) - DNP (Wed.)
- LB Devin White (foot) - DNP (Wed.)
Saints
- S Jordan Howden (finger) - DNP (Wed.)
- QB Derek Carr (right shoulder) - DNP (Wed.)
- G Cesar Ruiz (concussion) - DNP (Wed.)
- CB Paulson Adebo (hamstring) - DNP (Wed.)
- TE Foster Moreau (ankle) - DNP (Wed.)
- TE Jimmy Graham (rest) - DNP (Wed.)
- T Ryan Ramczyk (rest) - DNP (Wed.)