Buccaneers-Saints Injury Report Sept. 27: Dean, Vea, White Among Six Non-Participants 

A look at Wednesday's injury report ahead of the Week Four matchup

Sep 27, 2023 at 04:12 PM
On Wednesday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jamel Dean (neck/shoulder), Vita Vea (pectoral), Devin White (foot), Calijah Kancey (calf), SirVocea Dennis (hamstring) and Derrek Pitts (hamstring) did not participate in practice. In addition, Carlton Davis (toe) practiced in a limited fashion.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

  • CB Carlton Davis III (toe) - LP (Wed.)
  • CB Jamel Dean (neck/shoulder) - DNP (Wed.)
  • LB SirVocea Dennis (hamstring) - DNP (Wed.)
  • DL Calijah Kancey (calf) - DNP (Wed.)
  • CB Derrek Pitts (hamstring) - DNP (Wed.)
  • NT Vita Vea (pectoral) - DNP (Wed.)
  • LB Devin White (foot) - DNP (Wed.)

Saints

  • S Jordan Howden (finger) - DNP (Wed.)
  • QB Derek Carr (right shoulder) - DNP (Wed.)
  • G Cesar Ruiz (concussion) - DNP (Wed.)
  • CB Paulson Adebo (hamstring) - DNP (Wed.)
  • TE Foster Moreau (ankle) - DNP (Wed.)
  • TE Jimmy Graham (rest) - DNP (Wed.)
  • T Ryan Ramczyk (rest) - DNP (Wed.)

