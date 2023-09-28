Buccaneers-Saints Injury Report Sept. 28: Vea, Kancey, Dean Among Non-Participants 

On Thursday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Carlton Davis III (toe) upgraded to full participation in practice. In addition, Jamel Dean (neck/shoulder), SirVocea Dennis (hamstring), Calijah Kancey (calf), Derrek Pitts (hamstring) and Vita Vea (pectoral) were among the team's non-participants. Devin White (foot) upgraded to limited participation, after not practicing on Wednesday.
Read below for the full injury report for both teams:
Buccaneers
- CB Carlton Davis III (toe) - LP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.)
- CB Jamel Dean (neck/shoulder) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.)
- LB SirVocea Dennis (hamstring) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.)
- DL Calijah Kancey (calf) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.)
- CB Derrek Pitts (hamstring) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.)
- NT Vita Vea (pectoral) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.)
- LB Devin White (foot) - DNP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.)
Saints
- S Jordan Howden (finger) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.)
- QB Derek Carr (right shoulder) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.)
- G Cesar Ruiz (concussion) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.)
- CB Paulson Adebo (hamstring) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.)
- TE Foster Moreau (ankle) - DNP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.)