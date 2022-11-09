Buccaneers-Seahawks Injury Report Nov. 9: Gage, Jones, Mason Among Non-Participants 

On Wednesday's injury report ahead of Sunday's international game with the Seattle Seahawks, five players were non-participants including Russell Gage Jr. (hamstring), Luke Goedeke (foot), Julio Jones (rest/knee), Shaq Mason (personal/ankle) and J.J. Russell (hamstring). In addition, Mike Evans (ribs/ankle) practiced in a limited fashion and Cameron Brate (neck) and Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion) were full participants.
Read below for the full injury report for both teams:
Buccaneers
- TE Cameron Brate (neck) - Full Participation (Wed.)
- WR Mike Evans (ribs/ankle) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
- WR Russell Gage Jr. (hamstring) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
- G Luke Goedeke (foot) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
- WR Julio Jones (rest/knee) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
- G Shaq Mason (personal/ankle) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
- LB J.J. Russell (hamstring) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
- S Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion) - Full Participation (Wed.)
Seahawks
- S Joey Blount (quad) - Full Participation (Wed.)
- RB DeeJay Dallas (knee) - Full Participation (Wed.)
- TE Will Dissly (chest) - Full Participation (Wed.)
- TE Noah Fant (knee) - Full Participation (Wed.)
- DE Poona Ford (illness) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
- LB Cullen Gillaspia (knee) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
- WR Marquise Goodwin (groin) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
- DE Shelby Harris (elbow) - Full Participation (Wed.)
- WR Penny Hart (hamstring) - Full Participation (Wed.)
- WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring/ribs) - Full Participation (Wed.)
- WR DK Metcalf (knee) - Full Participation (Wed.)
- S Ryan Neal (ankle) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
- OLB Darrell Taylor (groin) - Full Participation (Wed.)
- NT Al Woods (illness) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)