Buccaneers-Seahawks Injury Report Nov. 9: Gage, Jones, Mason Among Non-Participants 

Tampa Bay's injury report ahead of the Week 10 matchup includes five non-participants

Nov 09, 2022 at 04:40 PM
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

On Wednesday's injury report ahead of Sunday's international game with the Seattle Seahawks, five players were non-participants including Russell Gage Jr. (hamstring), Luke Goedeke (foot), Julio Jones (rest/knee), Shaq Mason (personal/ankle) and J.J. Russell (hamstring). In addition, Mike Evans (ribs/ankle) practiced in a limited fashion and Cameron Brate (neck) and Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion) were full participants.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

  • TE Cameron Brate (neck) - Full Participation (Wed.)
  • WR Mike Evans (ribs/ankle) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
  • WR Russell Gage Jr. (hamstring) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
  • G Luke Goedeke (foot) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
  • WR Julio Jones (rest/knee) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
  • G Shaq Mason (personal/ankle) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
  • LB J.J. Russell (hamstring) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
  • S Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion) - Full Participation (Wed.)

Seahawks

  • S Joey Blount (quad) - Full Participation (Wed.)
  • RB DeeJay Dallas (knee) - Full Participation (Wed.)
  • TE Will Dissly (chest) - Full Participation (Wed.)
  • TE Noah Fant (knee) - Full Participation (Wed.)
  • DE Poona Ford (illness) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
  • LB Cullen Gillaspia (knee) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
  • WR Marquise Goodwin (groin) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
  • DE Shelby Harris (elbow) - Full Participation (Wed.)
  • WR Penny Hart (hamstring) - Full Participation (Wed.)
  • WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring/ribs) - Full Participation (Wed.)
  • WR DK Metcalf (knee) - Full Participation (Wed.)
  • S Ryan Neal (ankle) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
  • OLB Darrell Taylor (groin) - Full Participation (Wed.)
  • NT Al Woods (illness) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)

