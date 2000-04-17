Buccaneers Sign 17 College Free Agents

RB Rabih Abdullah became the last Buccaneer player to earn a roster spot as a college free agent in 1998
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced today the signings of 17 college free agents who were not selected during this weekend's National Football League draft. The players that were signed are: T John Blick (Penn State), DT Carl Bradley (Virginia Tech), S Ashley Cooper (Mississippi State), WR Chris Daniels (Purdue), LB John Grace (Marshall), WR Tavarus Hogans (Vanderbilt), CB Tarig Holman (Iowa), DE Aaron Humphrey (Texas), G Al Jackson (LSU), DT Damonte McKenzie (Clemson), DB Earthwind Moreland (Georgia Southern), CB Terrence Parrish (Southern Mississippi), RB Ketric Sanford (Houston), DE Mawuko Tugbenyoh (California), S Fred White (Tennessee), WR Michael Williams (Arkansas) and TE Todd Yoder (Vanderbilt).
The college free agents will join the club's new draft picks and veteran players for a mandatory mini-camp scheduled for Thursday, April 20 – Saturday, April 22.