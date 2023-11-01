Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Buccaneers-Texans Injury Report Nov. 1: Tristan Wirfs Limited on Wednesday 

A look at Wednesday's injury report ahead of the Week Nine matchup 

Nov 01, 2023 at 05:50 PM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

ir-110123

On Wednesday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, left tackle Tristan Wirfs (quadriceps) was a limited participant in practice, along with Ko Kieft (ankle) and Kaevon Merriweather (ankle). In addition, both Matt Feiler (knee) and Logan Hall (groin) were non participants during practice. After missing Thursday night's matchup against the Bills due to a groin injury, nose tackle Vita Vea was a full participant on Wednesday, along with quarterback Baker Mayfield (knee).

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Key:

  • FP = full participation in practice
  • LP = limited participation in practice
  • DNP = did not practice

Buccaneers

  • G Matt Feiler (knee) - DNP (Wed.)
  • DL Logan Hall (groin) - DNP (Wed.)
  • TE Ko Kieft (ankle) - LP (Wed.)
  • QB Baker Mayfield (knee) FP (Wed.)
  • S Kaevon Merriweather (ankle) - LP (Wed.)
  • NT Vita Vea (groin) - FP (Wed.)
  • T Tristan Wirfs (quadriceps) - LP (Wed.)

Texans

  • LB Blake Cashman (wrist) - FP (Wed.)
  • T George Fant (foot/shoulder) - LP (Wed.)
  • CB Ka'dar Hollman (ankle) - DNP (Wed.)
  • T Tytus Howard (knee) - LP (Wed.)
  • T Josh Jones (hand) - FP (Wed.)
  • TE Brevin Jordan (foot) - DNP (Wed.)
  • LB Denzel Perryman (hand/wrist) - FP (Wed.)
  • RB Dameon Pierce (ankle) - DNP (Wed.)
  • DT Sheldon Rankins (knee) - LP (Wed.)
  • CB Tavierre Thomas (hand) - FP (Wed.)
  • T Laremy Tunsil (knee) - DNP (Wed.)
  • S Jimmie Ward (Not Injury Related, Rest) - LP (Wed.)
  • WR Robert Woods (foot) - DNP (Wed.)

Related Content

news

Buccaneers-Bills Injury Report Oct. 25: Feiler & Merriweather Ruled Out, 3 Bucs Questionable

View Wednesday's Final Injury Report ahead of the Week 8 matchup with the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football
news

Buccaneers-Bills Injury Report Oct. 24: Godwin, Mayfield Upgrade to Limited Participants on Tuesday 

A look at Tuesday's injury report ahead of the Week Eight matchup
news

Buccaneers-Bills Injury Report Oct. 23: Mayfield, Godwin, Vea Among Non-Participants 

A look at Monday's injury report ahead of the Week Eight matchup
news

Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Oct. 20: Vea, Nelson Questionable for Week 7 

A look at Friday's final injury report ahead of the Week Seven matchup
news

Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Oct. 19: Vita Vea a Non-Participant on Thursday 

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of the Week Seven matchup 
news

Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Oct. 18: Vita Vea Limited on Wednesday 

A look at Wednesday's injury report ahead of the Week Seven matchup
news

Buccaneers-Lions Injury Report Oct. 13: Dean, Evans, Kancey, Neal All Set to Play

With only OLB Shaquil Barrett designated as questionable for the Bucs' Week Six game against Detroit, the team will be near full strength thanks to the returns of CB Jamel Dean, WR Mike Evans, DL Calijah Kancey and S Ryan Neal
news

Buccaneers-Lions Injury Report Oct. 12: Mike Evans, Luke Goedeke Show Improvement

A look at how the Buccaneers' Week Six injury report changed from Wednesday to Thursday, including good news on two offensive starters
news

Buccaneers-Lions Injury Report Oct. 11: Mike Evans a Non-Participant, Calijah Kancey Returns in Full

A look at Wednesday's injury report ahead of the Bucs' Week Six game against the Lions
news

Buccaneers-Saints Injury Report Sept. 29: Dean, Kancey, Dennis Ruled Out 

A look at Friday's final injury report ahead of the Week Four matchup
news

Buccaneers-Saints Injury Report Sept. 28: Vea, Kancey, Dean Among Non-Participants 

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of the Week Four matchup
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

Baker Mayfield: Bucs Need to Improve in Red Zone

Tampa Bay's offense, with QB Baker Mayfield at the helm, has taken care of the football and done reasonably well on third downs but need to be more efficient in the red zone to get the scoring up

Buccaneers-Texans Injury Report Nov. 1: Tristan Wirfs Limited on Wednesday 

A look at Wednesday's injury report ahead of the Week Nine matchup 

Buccaneers-Texans: Top Storylines & Key Matchups in Week Nine

The Bucs will be seeking a faster start on offense in Houston on Sunday as they try to snap a three-game losing streak…Texans rookie C Jarrett Patterson against Bucs DL Vita Vea could be one of the key matchups

Baker Mayfield 'Firmly' Believes in System, How to Attack the Texans | Press Conference

Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media following Wednesday's Week 9 practice. QB Mayfield discussed deciphering throwing lanes, seeing progress on film and how valuable QB John Wolford is to the locker room.

Todd Bowles on Playing with Urgency vs. Houston, Fresh Off Mini-Bye | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following Wednesday's Week 9 practice. HC Bowles discussed creating more impactful plays on defense, RB Rachaad White's ability in space and what to expect facing off against the Texans.

Updates: Wolford Brings Value, O'Connor Returns to Practice Squad

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in November 2023

How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans 

The Buccaneers will face the Texans on Sunday afternoon. Find out how to view the action

Bucs Launched 2023-24 Player-Led Youth Leadership Program on Monday | Brianna's Blitz 

In coordination with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay, Safe & Sound Hillsborough and Habitat for Humanity, the Buccaneers launched a player-led Youth Leadership Program

Rondé Barber Reviews Thursday Night Football at Buffalo | Film Session

Legendary Buccaneers DB Rondé Barber reviews some key offensive plays during the Bucs' matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football.

Scouting Report: Texans' Top Game Wreckers | Week 9

A look at the Texans' top playmakers who could impact the outcome of Sunday's matchup

Bucs Back from Mini-Bye, Approaching Second Half | Salty Dogs

Jeff and Scott skip the guest segment in order to answer a record number of questions from Bucs fans, after reviewing the Bills game and talking weddings, Halloween candy, weird stats and more.

Photos from Bucs Practice - November 1

View pictures from Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice on 11/1/2023.

Chris Godwin on the Importance of the Game in Houston, Getting Results | Press Conference

Wide Receiver Chris Godwin spoke to the media following Wednesday's Week 9 practice. WR Godwin discussed starting with energy and staying consistent throughout the game.

Vita Vea on Leading the Team in Sacks, Credits His Teammates | Press Conference

Defensive Lineman Vita Vea spoke to the media following Wednesday's Week 9 practice. DL Vea gave an update on his health and previewed what the Bucs' defense should expect against the Texans.

Rachaad White on Utilizing Space, Cleaning Up Mistakes | Press Conference

Running Back Rachaad White spoke to the media following Wednesday's Week 9 practice. RB White discussed continuing to build the rushing attack and loving the effort from his teammates.

Carlton Davis on Getting Back in the Win Column, Locking in | Press Conference

Cornerback Carlton Davis spoke to the media following Wednesday's Week 9 practice. CB Davis discussed not underestimating any opponent and executing better as a group.

Buccaneers Launch National Coaching Academy to Foster Entry Points for Coaches Seeking Opportunities 

The Buccaneers established a coaching academy to open doors of opportunity for aspiring NFL coaches. 25 finalists will be selected for the career development academy leading into 2024 rookie minicamp

Buccaneers Legend Martín Gramática Nominated For NFL Salute To Service Award, Presented By USAA

Gramática Family Foundation has built 10 homes for veterans

Bucs Promote John Wolford to Active Roster

The Bucs have signed QB John Wolford off their practice squad to their active roster, releasing DL Patrick O'Connor to make room for the move

Jason Licht on Trade Deadline, Recaps First Half of 2023 Season 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht wakes up with "GMFB" and discusses what the trade deadline is like for NFL GMs, assessing the 2023 season so far and shares the Buccaneers are launching the National Coaching Academy.
Advertising