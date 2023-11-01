Buccaneers-Texans Injury Report Nov. 1: Tristan Wirfs Limited on Wednesday 

On Wednesday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, left tackle Tristan Wirfs (quadriceps) was a limited participant in practice, along with Ko Kieft (ankle) and Kaevon Merriweather (ankle). In addition, both Matt Feiler (knee) and Logan Hall (groin) were non participants during practice. After missing Thursday night's matchup against the Bills due to a groin injury, nose tackle Vita Vea was a full participant on Wednesday, along with quarterback Baker Mayfield (knee).
Read below for the full injury report for both teams:
Key:
- FP = full participation in practice
- LP = limited participation in practice
- DNP = did not practice
Buccaneers
- G Matt Feiler (knee) - DNP (Wed.)
- DL Logan Hall (groin) - DNP (Wed.)
- TE Ko Kieft (ankle) - LP (Wed.)
- QB Baker Mayfield (knee) FP (Wed.)
- S Kaevon Merriweather (ankle) - LP (Wed.)
- NT Vita Vea (groin) - FP (Wed.)
- T Tristan Wirfs (quadriceps) - LP (Wed.)
Texans
- LB Blake Cashman (wrist) - FP (Wed.)
- T George Fant (foot/shoulder) - LP (Wed.)
- CB Ka'dar Hollman (ankle) - DNP (Wed.)
- T Tytus Howard (knee) - LP (Wed.)
- T Josh Jones (hand) - FP (Wed.)
- TE Brevin Jordan (foot) - DNP (Wed.)
- LB Denzel Perryman (hand/wrist) - FP (Wed.)
- RB Dameon Pierce (ankle) - DNP (Wed.)
- DT Sheldon Rankins (knee) - LP (Wed.)
- CB Tavierre Thomas (hand) - FP (Wed.)
- T Laremy Tunsil (knee) - DNP (Wed.)
- S Jimmie Ward (Not Injury Related, Rest) - LP (Wed.)
- WR Robert Woods (foot) - DNP (Wed.)