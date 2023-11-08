Buccaneers-Titans Injury Report Nov. 8: Dean, Davis Among Non-Participants 

On Wednesday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jamel Dean (concussion), Carlton Davis III (toe), Josh Hayes (concussion) and Deven Thompkins (personal) did not participate in practice. In addition, Vita Vea (groin), Matt Feiler (knee), Luke Goedeke (foot), Logan Hall (groin) and Trey Palmer (neck) practiced in a limited fashion.
Read below for the full injury report for both teams:
Key:
- FP = full participation in practice
- LP = limited participation in practice
- DNP = did not practice
Buccaneers
- CB Carlton Davis III (toe) - DNP (Wed.)
- CB Jamel Dean (concussion) - DNP (Wed.)
- G Matt Feiler (knee) - LP (Wed.)
- G Luke Goedeke (foot) - LP (Wed.)
- DL Logan Hall (groin) - LP (Wed.)
- DB Josh Hayes (concussion) - DNP (Wed.)
- WR Trey Palmer (neck) - LP (Wed.)
- WR Deven Thompkins (personal) - DNP (Wed.)
- NT Vita Vea (groin) - LP (Wed.)
Titans
- LB Azeez Al-Shaair (ankle) - DNP (Wed.)
- DL Denico Autry (rest) - LP (Wed.)
- S Mike Brown (ankle) - FP (Wed.)
- G Daniel Brunskill (ankle) - DNP (Wed.)
- WR Treylon Burks (concussion) - DNP (Wed.)
- LB Jack Gibbens (shoulder) - LP (Wed.)
- LB Chris Hubbard (concussion) - LP (Wed.)
- CB Anthony Kendall (hamstring) - LP (Wed.)
- QB Will Levis (foot) - FP (Wed.)
- CB Roger McCreary (hamstring) - FP (Wed.)
- CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (thumb) - DNP (Wed.)
- T Nicholas Petit-Frere (shoulder) - DNP (Wed.)
- QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) - LP (Wed.)