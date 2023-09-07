Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers-Vikings Injury Report Sept. 7: G Cody Mauch Added to List with Back Issue 

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of the Week One matchup

Sep 07, 2023 at 05:34 PM
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

On Thursday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, guard Cody Mauch was added to the injury list with a back injury. Defensive lineman Calijah Kancey upgraded to limited participation on Thursday and running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn was back at practice on Thursday after missing for personal reasons on Wednesday.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

  • DL Calijah Kancey (calf) – DNP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.)
  • G Cody Mauch (back) - DNP (Thurs.)
  • S Kaevon Merriweather (quad) – LP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.)
  • OLB Anthony Nelson (hamstring) – LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.)
  • RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn (NR/personal) – DNP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.)
  • S Antoine Winfield Jr. (calf) – FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.)

Vikings

  • LB Troy Dye (elbow) - FP (Wed.)
  • P Ryan Wright (ankle) - FP (Thurs.)

