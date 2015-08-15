Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers vs. Vikings Preview

A look at the Buccaneers' preseason matchup against the Vikings.

Aug 15, 2015 at 01:52 AM
Screen-Shot-2015-08-15-at-85340-AM.png
  • How you can watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings (READ).
  • A few storylines to follow when the Bucs take on the Vikings (READ).
  • Five Buccaneers players to keep an eye on against the Vikings (READ).
  • A few things to know about the Vikings ahead of their game with the Bucs (READ).
  • The Vikings' anticipated starters, via the team's depth chart (PHOTOS).
  • The Buccaneers depart for Minnesota on Friday afternoon (PHOTOS).
  • The "Preseason HQ" crew discusses the Saturday night's Buccaneers vs. Vikings game and the expectations for Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (WATCH).
  • Scott Smith's pregame report (READ).
