Buccaneers Waive 10 Players

On Sunday, the Buccaneers made their first step towards finalizing their 75-man roster, waiving 10 players.
Running back Dominique Brown, defensive tackle Quayshawne Buckley, offensive lineman Antoine Everett, long-snapper Brandon Hartson, safety Kimario McFadden, punter Karl Schmitz, cornerback Al-Hajj Shabazz, defensive end George Uko and defensive end Jamal Young were all waived.
A handful of those waived were rookies, including Iosefa, the Bucs' seventh-round draft pick out of Hawaii. Iosefa was a running back in college but transitioned to fullback with Tampa. He was the team's only draft pick waived on Sunday.
The Buccaneers must cut their roster down to 75 players by Tuesday, September 1st. The deadline for final cuts down to the 53-man roster is September 5th.