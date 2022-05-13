Bucs Add 13 More Rookies from Undrafted Ranks

The three wideouts on the list are all smaller pass-catchers who had prolific 2021 campaigns.

Sterns (5-9, 195), in particular, put up enormous numbers in his one season at Western Kentucky, leading the nation in catches (150), receiving yards (1,902) and touchdown receptions (17). That marked the second straight year that a player has won the elusive "Triple Crown" among college receivers, as 2021 Eagles first-round pick achieved the same feat at Alabama in 2020. The only other player to do so over the last 20 years was Michael Crabtree with Texas Tech in 2007.

Thompkins (5-8, 155) wasn't far behind Sterns, hauling in 102 passes for Utah State and producing 1,704 yards and 10 scores. He set the single-season school records for catches and receiving yards and racked up 170 or more yards in five separate games. Thompkins production earned him first-team All-Mountain West honors and third-team All-American honors from the Associated Press.

The numbers for Geiger (5-10, 180) weren't quite as gaudy as his fellow undrafted signees but he was the second-leading receiver on the Red Raiders' prolific offense. A transfer from Troy, Geiger used his one season at Texas Tech to record 44 receptions for 533 yards and a touchdown, along with 12 carries for another 98 yards. Geiger also has some experience as a kick returner.