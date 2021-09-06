Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Activate Ndamukong Suh, Get Roster Back to Full Strength

The Buccaneers activated starting defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh from the COVID list on Monday and waived rookie kicker Jose Borregales

Sep 06, 2021 at 10:30 AM
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

Prior to practice on Monday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers activated defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh from the reserve/COVID-19 list. To make room for Suh on the 53-man roster, the Buccaneers waived rookie kicker Jose Borregales.

Tampa Bay's COVID list is now currently empty, as Suh was the last of four players activated over the past five days. Suh was placed on the list prior to the team's final preseason game in Houston along with kicker Ryan Succop and offensive linemen Nick Leverett and Earl Watson.

Suh started all 20 games for the Buccaneers in 2020, including the playoffs. He recorded 44 tackles and 6.0 sacks, his highest total in that latter category since 2015. Suh also finished second on the team with 19 quarterback hits and added nine tackles for loss, two passes defensed and a forced fumble.

Suh's return in advance to Thursday's regular season opener means he can continue his active streaks of 147 consecutive regular-season games played and start, a run that extends back to the final three games of the 2011 campaign. He has never missed a game due to injury or illness in his career.

With Suh back in the fold, the Buccaneers will begin the season with every starter from their 2020 Super Bowl team on the active roster. Jordan Whitehead, who also started all 20 games last season, is the only player who did not participate in practice on Sunday, as he is recovering from a hamstring injury.

Borregales signed with Tampa Bay as an undrafted free agent in May out of the University of Miami. He played in all three preseason games and connected on one of two field goal tries and one of two extra point attempts.

