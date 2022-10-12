Bucs Add CB Quandre Mosely to Practice Squad

On Wednesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed rookie cornerback Quandre Mosely to their practice squad. The Buccaneers had a spot open on that 16-man crew since releasing wide receiver Cole Beasley last Thursday.
Mosely (6-2, 185) joined the league in May as an undrafted free agent with the Dallas Cowboys. He was wavied by the Cowboys in late August but later spent a little over a month on the Seattle Seahawks' practice squad. Mosely played his college ball at Kentucky, where he played in 36 games with four starts over three seasons. As a senior in 2021 he intercepted two passes, returning one for a touchdown, and added five passes defensed, 26 tackles and two tackles for loss.
Tampa Bay now has three cornerbacks on its practice squad but may need to dip into that depth in Week Six after both Carlton Davis (hip) and Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad) left last Sunday's game against Atlanta with injuries.