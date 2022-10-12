Bucs Add CB Quandre Mosely to Practice Squad

Mosely (6-2, 185) joined the league in May as an undrafted free agent with the Dallas Cowboys. He was wavied by the Cowboys in late August but later spent a little over a month on the Seattle Seahawks' practice squad. Mosely played his college ball at Kentucky, where he played in 36 games with four starts over three seasons. As a senior in 2021 he intercepted two passes, returning one for a touchdown, and added five passes defensed, 26 tackles and two tackles for loss.