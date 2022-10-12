Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Bucs Add CB Quandre Mosely to Practice Squad

With depth at the position a potential concern in Week Six, the Buccaneers added a third cornerback to their practice squad Wednesday, signing rookie Quandre Mosely, a Kentucky product

Oct 12, 2022 at 11:15 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

rmtues

On Wednesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed rookie cornerback Quandre Mosely to their practice squad. The Buccaneers had a spot open on that 16-man crew since releasing wide receiver Cole Beasley last Thursday.

Mosely (6-2, 185) joined the league in May as an undrafted free agent with the Dallas Cowboys. He was wavied by the Cowboys in late August but later spent a little over a month on the Seattle Seahawks' practice squad. Mosely played his college ball at Kentucky, where he played in 36 games with four starts over three seasons. As a senior in 2021 he intercepted two passes, returning one for a touchdown, and added five passes defensed, 26 tackles and two tackles for loss.

Tampa Bay now has three cornerbacks on its practice squad but may need to dip into that depth in Week Six after both Carlton Davis (hip) and Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad) left last Sunday's game against Atlanta with injuries.

Related Content

news

Bucs Promote OLB Genard Avery to Active Roster

Former Eagles linebacker Genard Avery was signed off the practice squad to the 53-man roster on Tuesday and former Steelers linebacker Ulysees Gilbert took his spot on the practice squad

news

Bucs Release ILB Kenny Young

On Monday, Tampa Bay released veteran ILB Kenny Young, who had played on special teams in each of the past four games

news

Bucs Activate Two Practice Squad Receivers for Falcons Game

With three veteran wideouts questionable for Sunday's game against Atlanta, the Bucs elevated rookies Kaylon Geiger and Deven Thompkins from the practice squad Saturday to give them additional options at the position

news

Bucs Activate Cole Beasley for Second Straight Week

With four of their receivers considered either questionable or doubtful to play Sunday night against the Chiefs, the Buccaneers have elevated veteran pass-catcher Cole Beasley from the practice squad again

news

Kaylon Geiger Returns to Practice Squad

After spending one week on the Bucs' 53-man roster, rookie WR Kaylon Geiger has been re-signed to the practice squad as the team, currently relocated to South Florida, gets ready for onfield preparations

news

Bucs Waive Kaylon Geiger as Mike Evans Suspension Ends

Rookie WR Kaylon Geiger was waived on Monday, creating room on the active roster for Mike Evans, who counts against the 53-man limit again with the end of his one-week suspension

news

Cole Beasley, John Molchon Activated for Packers Game

The Bucs elevated WR Cole Beasley and G John Molchon from the practice squad on Saturday, making both eligible to play in Sunday's game against the Packers

news

Deadrin Senat Gets Promotion, Khalil Davis Returns

With starting DL Akiem Hicks currently sidelined by a foot injury, the Bucs have added some depth to the line by promoting Deadrin Senat and filling his practice squad with former Tampa Bay draftee Khalil Davis

news

Josh Wells, Gio Bernard to IR, Two Promoted from Practice Squad

T Josh Wells and RB Giovani Bernard have been placed on injured reserve and the Buccaneers have signed WR Kaylon Geiger and ILB Kenny Young to the active roster from the practice squad

news

Cole Beasley Among Two Additions to Practice Squad

The Buccaneers signed WR Cole Beasley and T Justin Skule to their practice squad on Wednesday…Beasley is coming off consecutive 82-catch seasons in Buffalo

news

Bucs Activate Kaylon Geiger, Kenny Young for Sunday's Game

The Buccaneers will have a 55-man roster on game day in New Orleans after elevating WR Kaylon Geiger and ILB Kenny Young from the practice squad on Saturday

Advertising