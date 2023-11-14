Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Bucs Add Former Bills Safety Jaquan Johnson to Practice Squad

The Bucs switched out one spot on their 16-man practice squad Wednesday, signing fifth-year S Jaquan Johnson and releasing first-year DL C.J. Brewer

Nov 14, 2023 at 11:20 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

jaquan johnson transaction

On Wednesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a change on their practice squad for Week 11, signing fifth-year safety Jaquan Johnson and releasing first-year defensive lineman C.J. Brewer.

Originally a sixth-round pick by the Bills in the 2019 draft, Johnson played four seasons in Buffalo, appearing in 60 games with four starts. He recorded 58 tackles, two interceptions and two passes defensed in the regular season and also played in eight playoff games, adding 17 tackles.

The Bills re-signed Johnson to a second contract this past March but released him near the end of the preseason. He was not on a team for the first 10 weeks of the regular season. Johnson played his college ball at Miami, where he contributed 252 tackles, eight interceptions, 2.5 sacks, seven passes defensed, six forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. He had four interceptions as a junior in 2017, returning one of them for a touchdown.

The Buccaneers signed Brewer in May after he had participated in the team's rookie minicamp on a tryout contract. He went to training camp with the Bucs but was waived in the final roster cuts and signed to the practice squad. Another former Bill, Brewer got into two games for Buffalo in 2022 and made two tackles.

Related Content

news

Bucs Elevate Patrick O'Connor for Houston Game

DL Patrick O'Connor was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday, making him eligible to play in Sunday's game against the Texans in Houston
news

Bucs Promote John Wolford to Active Roster

The Bucs have signed QB John Wolford off their practice squad to their active roster, releasing DL Patrick O'Connor to make room for the move
news

Richard LeCounte, Deadrin Senat Elevated for Thursday Night Game

CB Richard LeCounte and DT Deadrin Senat are eligible to play against Buffalo on Thursday night after they were elevated from the practice squad in the afternoon
news

Bucs Activate Chase Edmonds, Waive Derrek Pitts

RB Chase Edmonds rejoins the Buccaneers backfield after missing the minimum number of four games on injured reserve and will be eligible to play on Thursday night in Buffalo
news

Bucs Elevate Keenan Isaac, J.J. Russell to Patch Thin Spots on Defense

Rookie CB Keenan Isaac and second-year LB J.J. Russell were elevated from the practice squad on Saturday, making them eligible to play against the Saints and provide depth at two positions recently hit by injuries 
news

J.J. Russell, Deadrin Senat Elevated from Practice Squad

LB J.J. Russell and DL Deadrin Senat are eligible to play on Monday against the Eagles after being activated from the practice squad for game night
news

Patrick O'Connor Signed Back to Active Roster, Chase Edmonds to I.R.

The Bucs made a series of roster moves on Wednesday, placing RB Chase Edmonds on injured reserve, promoting DL Patrick O'Connor and signing DL Deadrin Senat and G Logan Stenberg to the practice squad
news

Bucs Activate Patrick O'Connor, J.J. Russell for Bears Game

The Buccaneers will have a 55-man roster on game day to face the Bears in Week Two after elevating DL Patrick O'Connor and LB J.J. Russell from the practice squad on Saturday
news

John Molchon Returns to Bucs' Practice Squad

The Buccaneers have re-signed guard John Molchon to their practice squad after rookie tackle Raiqwon O'Neal was signed by the Seahawks to their active roster
news

Bucs Fill Out Practice Squad with Patrick O'Connor, Patrick Laird

After signing 14 players to the first iteration of their practice squad on Wednesday, the Buccaneers used the last two spots to bring back RB Patrick Laird and DL Patrick O'Connor
news

John Wolford, Jose Ramirez Among First 14 on Practice Squad

The Bucs formed most of the first iteration of their practice squad on Wednesday, filling 14 of the 16 available spots with players they let go during Tuesday's cuts, including QB John Wolford and sixth-round draft pick Jose Ramirez
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

Buccaneers-49ers Injury Report Nov. 15: White, Goedeke, Neal Among Non-Participants 

A look at Wednesday's injury report ahead of the Week 11 matchup 

Buccaneers-49ers: Top Storylines & Key Matchups in Week 11

The Bucs had back to the Bay area for the second season in a row, this time hoping to start a second-half run against a 49ers team that boasts a wide array of offensive options and an overloaded defensive front

Baker Mayfield on How He Thrives Under Pressure, Staying on the Same Page | Press Conference

Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media following Wednesday's Week 11 practice. QB Mayfield discussed how crucial WR Chris Godwin is to their game plan, how to navigate the 49ers' talented defensive front and the Bucs being in control of their own destiny throughout the second half of the season.

Todd Bowles on Applying Pressure Against San Francisco | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following Wednesday's Week 11 practice. HC Bowles discussed the Bucs' young linebackers stepping up, limiting yards after catch and T Tristan Wirfs' incredible play.

Chris Godwin on Playing as a Team vs. 49ers, 'Bare Bones Mentality' | Press Conference

Wide Receiver Chris Godwin spoke to the media following Wednesday's Week 11 practice. WR Godwin discussed staying ahead vs. 49ers, QB Baker Mayfield's ability to stay calm under pressure and figuring out ways to attack moving forward.

Rondé Barber Highlights the Bucs' Attack on Titans | Film Session

Legendary Buccaneers DB Rondé Barber breaks down the defensive dominance the Bucs displayed during their Week 10 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

Scouting Report: 49ers' Top Game Wreckers | Week 11

A look at the 49ers' top playmakers who could impact the outcome of Sundays' matchup

The Faith-Inspired Rise of Dave Canales 

How Tampa Bay's innovative Offensive Coordinator Dave Canales, fueled by faith and heritage, discovered his calling

How the Bucs Conquered the Titans, The Marvel that is Mike Evans | Salty Dogs

Jeff and Scott chop up the Bucs' win over Tennessee, marvel at Mike Evans' eventful day and break down the defense's rebound.

Photos from Bucs Practice - November 15

View pictures from Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice on 11/15/2023.

Antoine Winfield Jr.'s Fire Interception vs. Titans | Highlights

Safety Antoine Winfield's catches an interception during the game vs. Titans as the Bucs' take the victory.

Bucs' Release Week 11 Depth Chart: OLB Rotation Runs Deep

The Bucs kept all six of their outside linebackers active for the first time in Week 10 and rotated them heavily against the Titans, with Yaya Diaby and Markees Watts getting notable bumps in playing time

Two Improbable Touchdowns | A Next Gen Look at Titans-Bucs

According to Next Gen models, neither of the Buccaneers' touchdowns against Tennessee – Rachaad White's 43-yard screen pass and Mike Evans' 22-yard power move – were likely to happen the way they did

Bucs Cheerleaders Photos from Titans vs. Bucs Game

View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders from the Titans vs. Bucs game.

Bucs Add Former Bills Safety Jaquan Johnson to Practice Squad

The Bucs switched out one spot on their 16-man practice squad Wednesday, signing fifth-year S Jaquan Johnson and releasing first-year DL C.J. Brewer

Todd Bowles on Leaders Taking Charge, Team Playing a 'Complete Game' vs. Titans | Bucs Total Access

Team Reporter Casey Phillips is joined by Head Coach Todd Bowles and Running Backs Coach Skip Peete on the weekly radio show.

Photos: Youth Leadership Program & Habitat for Humanity 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership Program partners with Habitat for Humanity on building homes in the Tampa community.

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Titans | Week 10

Top observations from the Buccaneers 20-6 victory over the Titans in Week 10

First Down Aggressiveness Drove Bucs' Defensive Success vs. Titans

Tampa Bay's defense held the Titans to 209 yards and two field goals in a 20-6 victory on Sunday, and the foundation for that success was consistently imposing its will on first-down plays

Rachaad White Catching Up to NFL Leaders

Data Crunch: In his first full season as a starter, Bucs RB Rachaad White has developed into one of the NFL's top pass-catching backs…Also, Mike Evans continued his climb up the NFL's all-time receiving charts
Advertising