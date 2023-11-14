Bucs Add Former Bills Safety Jaquan Johnson to Practice Squad

On Wednesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a change on their practice squad for Week 11, signing fifth-year safety Jaquan Johnson and releasing first-year defensive lineman C.J. Brewer.

Originally a sixth-round pick by the Bills in the 2019 draft, Johnson played four seasons in Buffalo, appearing in 60 games with four starts. He recorded 58 tackles, two interceptions and two passes defensed in the regular season and also played in eight playoff games, adding 17 tackles.

The Bills re-signed Johnson to a second contract this past March but released him near the end of the preseason. He was not on a team for the first 10 weeks of the regular season. Johnson played his college ball at Miami, where he contributed 252 tackles, eight interceptions, 2.5 sacks, seven passes defensed, six forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. He had four interceptions as a junior in 2017, returning one of them for a touchdown.