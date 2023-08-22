Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Bucs Add Former Browns Safety Richard Lecounte

On Tuesday, the Buccaneers signed third-year safety Richard LeCounte, a fifth-round draft pick by Cleveland in 2021 who went to training camp this summer with the Rams

Aug 22, 2023 at 08:37 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

RM-16x9-082223

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed third-year safety Richard LeCounte, who most recently went to training camp this summer with the Los Angeles Rams.

LeCounte gives the Bucs an eighth safety for the final week of the preseason. Starters Antoine Winfield Jr. and Ryan Neal were held out of last Saturday's game against the New York Jets and rookies Christian Izien and Kedrick Whitehead were sidelined by minor injuries.

No corresponding move was necessary on Tuesday as the team created a spot on the 90-man roster on Monday when it waived kicker Rodrigo Blankenship.

LeCounte first entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick by the Cleveland Browns in 2021. He played in nine games as a rookie and then one more in 2022 before being waived in October and re-signed to the Browns' practice squad for a two-week period. After the Browns waived him again, LeCounte landed on the Rams' practice squad in December and was then re-signed by Los Angeles to a futures contract in 2023. LeCounte played in the Rams' preseason opener against the Chargers and tallied four tackles before being waived two days later.

LeCounte played his college ball at Georgia. He played in 41 games over four seasons and recorded 176 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, eight interceptions, 10 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries.

Related Content

news

Bucs Waive Rodrigo Blankenship, Ending Kicker Competition

Chase McLaughlin appears to be the Bucs' choice at placekicker after Rodrigo Blankenship was waived on Monday… McLaughlin made all of his kicks in two preseason games, including a 48-yard field goal
news

Bucs Claim CB Rodarius Williams, Place Russell Gage on IR

The Buccaneers have added former Giants cornerback Rodarius Williams to their preseason roster, opening a spot with the expected move of WR Russell Gage to injured reserve
news

Bucs Add QB Convert Cephus Johnson to Receiving Corps

The Buccaneers have signed rookie wide receiver Cephus Johnson, who primarily played quarterback in college, waiving cornerback Duron Lowe to make room on the 90-man preseason roster
news

Bucs Add Rookie DB Avery Young to Camp Roster

On Monday, the Buccaneers made their first roster move since opening training camp, signing former Rutgers safety Avery Young and waiving first-year tackle Grant Hermanns
news

Will Gholston Returns for 11th Season with Bucs

Will Gholston, originally a fourth-round pick by the Buccaneers in 2013, signed a new one-year deal on Tuesday, the same day that veteran players reported for the start of training camp
news

Bucs Sign Cody Mauch, Complete Draft Class Deals

As rookies reported for training camp on Monday, second-round G Cody Mauch inked his first NFL contract, a four-year pact that completes the effort to get the Bucs' entire 2023 draft class signed
news

Bucs Sign Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship

The Buccaneers have the makings of a kicking competition between two former Colts after Thursday's addition of Rodrigo Blankenship, who joins previous signee Chase McLaughlin
news

Bucs Ink Draft Picks Calijah Kancey and Yaya Diaby

Tampa Bay has just one remaining unsigned rookie after getting deals done with first-round selection DL Calijah Kancey and third-round pick OLB Yaya Diaby on Wednesday
news

Bucs Sign Five Members of 2023 Draft Class 

ILB SirVocea Dennis, TE Payne Durham, DB Josh Hayes, WR Trey Palmer and OLB Jose Ramirez all inked their rookie NFL contracts on Thursday following OTAs practice
news

Three Tryout Players Earn Spots on Bucs' 90-Man Roster

On Monday, the Bucs signed WR David Moore, OLB Markees Watts and S Kedrick Whitehead to their offseason roster after all three stood out on tryout contracts during the team's rookie minicamp
news

Bucs Sign Former Rams QB John Wolford

On Tuesday, the Buccaneers added a third quarterback, signing fourth-year man John Wolford to join Kyle Trask and former Rams teammate Baker Mayfield
Advertising