Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Bucs Fill Practice Squad Openings with Three Offensive Players

On Wednesday, the Bucs signed C Anthony Fabiano, WR Ishmael Hyman and RB Aca'Cedric Ware to their practice squad, restoring that unit to its 10-player maximum

Oct 16, 2019 at 04:14 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

191002_TR_Practice_025

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers restored their practice squad to the maximum of 10 players with three signings on Wednesday, and now that crew has a decidedly offensive tilt.

The players signed on Wednesday were center Anthony Fabiano, wide receiver Ishmael Hyman and running back Aca'Cedric Ware. Seven of the 10 practice squad spots are currently devoted to offensive players. The Buccaneers had three openings on that unit after promoting center Nate Trewyn to the active roster on Saturday and releasing outside linebacker Demone Harris and running back Darius Jackson on Tuesday.

Those additions come at positions that had recent lost players, either off the practice squad or the active roster. The promotion of Trewyn was necessary after fellow rookie Zack Bailey, who was on the 53-man roster, suffered an ankle injury in practice last Friday and had to be placed on injured reserve. The Buccaneers also released wide receiver Bobo Wilson from the active roster on Tuesday, and Ware is a direct replacement on the practice squad for Jackson.

Fabiano (6-4, 303) is the most experienced of Wednesday's additions, having played in nine games with two starts for the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets in 2016-17. He originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Harvard with the Baltimore Ravens in 2016 but ended up on the Browns' practice squad to start his rookie season. He was later promoted to the active roster in October and again in December and got into four games with one start.

After being waived by the Browns at the end of the following preseason, Fabiano spent time on practice squads in Washington, New York (Giants) and New England before landing with the Colts and getting into five more games. He returned to the Browns as a waiver claim in May of 2018 but was once again waived at the end of the preseason. His NFL travels took him next to Philadelphia, on the Eagles' practice squad late last season and then to camp with the team this summer.

Hyman returns for a second stint on the Bucs' practice squad. The first one lasted just two weeks, as he was signed on September 24 and waived on October 8. In the interim, Hyman was selected by the St. Louis BattleHawks in the XFL's draft on Wednesday.

Hyman (6-0, 193) was also previously with the Browns, having signed as a rookie free agent out of James Madison in April. He was waived during the leaguewide roster cutdown to 53 at the end of the preseason. Hyman actually finished his college career in 2017 but after going undrafted in 2018 he landed in the short-lived AAF with the Orlando Apollos, recording four catches for 60 yards. He played four seasons at JMU after transferring from Kansas, catching 72 passes for 1,061 yards and 11 touchdowns. In 2016 Hyman helped the Dukes capture the FCS National Championship.

Ware (6-0, 200) went undrafted out of USC this past spring and then signed with Indianapolis in July just before the start of training camp. He was the Colts' leading rusher during the preseason with 108 yards on 33 carries, and he also caught nine passes for 36 yards. At USC, Ware played in 46 games and compiled 1,505 yards and 10 touchdowns on 264 carries while also catching 19 passes for 126 yards. Ware and Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones were teammates in the Trojans' backfield from 2015-17.

Related Content

news

Bucs Re-Sign Tackle Brandon Walton

First-year tackle Brandon Walton, an FAU product, will get another crack at the Buccaneers' roster in 2022 after spending all of last season on the team's practice squad
news

Bucs Re-Sign Safety Chris Cooper

The Buccaneers continue to add to their 2022 roster, bringing back safety Chris Cooper, who spent most of the past season on the team's practice squad, on a reserve/futures contract
news

Bucs Sign Five More to Futures Contracts

The Bucs added five more players to its group of reserve/future deals for the 2022 season on Monday, signing P Sterling Hofrichter, T Jonathan Hubbard and WRs Travis Jonsen, Vyncint Smith and Austin Watkins
news

Bucs Retain 10 Practice Squad Players with Futures Contracts

With practice squad contracts set to expire with the end of the Bucs' 2021 season, the team has re-signed 10 of them to 2022 contracts, including K Jose Borregales, TE Codey McElroy and CB Rashard Robinson
news

Leonard Fournette Activated from Injured Reserve

The Bucs could have 'Playoff Lenny' back in the lineup Sunday after Fournette was activated from injured reserve on Saturday…The team also waived RB Le'Veon Bell and elevated WR John Brown and QB Ryan Griffin from the practice squad
news

Rashard Robinson Rejoins Bucs on Practice Squad

Special teams standout Rashard Robinson has returned to the Bucs after being waived last Saturday, this time signing to the practice squad
news

Bucs Bring Justin Watson Back to Practice Squad

On Tuesday, the Buccaneers re-signed fourth-year wide receiver Justin Watson to their practice squad and released P Sterling Hofrichter and CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson from that 16-man crew
news

WR John Brown Added to Protection List for Divisional Week

WR John Brown, who played four seasons for Bruce Arians in Arizona and was signed to the Bucs' practice squad last week, was protected for the Divisional Round week along with RB Kenjon Barner, K Jose Borregales and TE Codey McElroy
news

Lavonte David, Giovani Bernard Return from Injured Reserve Ahead of Wild Card Matchup 

The Bucs made a series of roster moves ahead of Sunday's home game against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round of the 2021 NFC Playoffs, including activating two key pieces on each side of the ball.
news

Bucs Add WR John Brown to Practice Squad

Eighth-year wideout John Brown, who has 320 career receptions, is reunited with Bucs Head Coach Bruce Arians, whose Cardinals drafted him in the third round in 2014
news

David, Fournette and Bernard Return to Practice

ILB Lavonte David and RBs Leonard Fournette and Giovani Bernard all returned to practice on Wednesday, beginning the process of their eventual return from injured reserve
news

Shaq Barrett Activated, Richard Sherman to IR

The Bucs activated OLB Shaquil Barrett from the COVID list on Tuesday amid a round of moves that also included the placement of CB Richard Sherman on injured reserve, the return of WR John Hurst to the practice squad and the activation of K Jose Borregales
Advertising