Bucs Announce Bill Walsh Coaching Fellows

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced today the team’s 2016 Bill Walsh Coaching Fellows.

Jun 09, 2016 at 02:31 AM
Coaching Fellows for Mini-Camp
Offense – Mike Sims-Walker
Defense – Anthony Perkins
Special Teams – Tony Gilbert

Coaching Fellows for Training Camp
Offense – Keith Bhonapha
Defense – Gerald Alexander
Offensive Line – Antonio Bradford
Special Teams – Skyler Fulton Mike Sims-Walker

is a former NFL receiver, drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the third round (79th overall) of the 2007 NFL Draft, out of UCF. Sims-Walker played for Jacksonville (2007-10, 2011) and the St. Louis Rams (2011), catching 134 passes for 1,798 yards and 14 touchdowns during his career. The Orlando native spent the 2015 season as a defensive quality control coach for UCF.Anthony Perkins

is entering his third season as the cornerbacks coach at Ohio University. A University of Colorado graduate, Perkins began his coaching career at his alma mater, working as a technical intern during the 2012 season, while also spending time with the Denver Broncos during their training camp that season. Prior to his time at Ohio, the Northglenn, Colorado native spent two seasons at Indiana State, where he was the secondary coach.Tony Gilbert

spent the 2015 season as a defensive quality control specialist/assistant linebacker coach at North Carolina. A sixth-round draft pick (210th overall) out of Georgia by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2003 NFL Draft, Gilbert played in 68 career games, 56 with Jacksonville (2003-06) and 12 with Atlanta (2009). Since his playing career ended, the Macon, Georgia native has spent time with Georgia (assistant strength and conditioning coach), Auburn (defensive graduate assistant/assistant linebacker coach), East Mississippi Community College (defensive line/linebacker coach), Georgia Military College (assistant defensive backs/linebacker coach) and John Milledge Academy (defensive coordinator/linebacker coach).Keith Bhonapha

currently works as the running backs coach/recruiting coordinator for the University of Washington, a position he has held for three seasons (2013-Present). Before his time in Seattle, Bhonapha spent eight years at Boise State, working under current Washington Head Coach Chris Petersen, serving as the Director of Football Operations (2006-08) and the running backs coach (2009-11), before adding recruiting coordinator to his title (2011-13). Bhonapha attended Hawai'i, where he began his coaching career, working as a graduate assistant (2003-05).Gerald Alexander

is a former NFL safety, who was drafted in the second round (61st overall) out of Boise State by the Detroit Lions in the 2007 NFL Draft. In his NFL career, Alexander started 30-of-44 games, registering 154 tackles, 14 passes defensed, four fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles, 2.0 sacks and five special teams tackles. In 2012, Alexander served as a volunteer coach at his former high school, Rancho Cucamonga (California), before going on to work as a defensive graduate assistant at Arkansas State (2013) and Washington (2014), as well as working as the secondary coach at Indiana State (2015). Alexander is currently the secondary coach at Montana State.Antonio Bradford

is entering his first season as the tight ends coach at Tennessee State, after spending 10 years as an assistant coach at his alma mater, Alabama State. Bradford was a three-year starter on the offensive line at Alabama State.Skyler Fulton

is beginning his first season as the running backs coach/special teams coordinator at Grossmont College. Fulton, who played collegiately at Arizona State, spent time with the Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks during his NFL career and played one season in NFL Europe with the Amsterdam Admirals.

