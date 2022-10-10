Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Tom Brady Continues Mastery Over Falcons

Data Crunch: Teams quarterback by Tom Brady have still never lost to the Falcons, as Brady's prolific first-half output led to a 21-15 Bucs victory…Also Leonard Fournette accomplished something no Bucs back had since 2007

Oct 10, 2022 at 12:32 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

Website_ThumbnailTemplate-Recovered-Recovered-Recovered

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady hasn't lost to the division-rival Atlanta Falcons since he came to the NFC South in 2020. Oh, he also never lost to them before he moved into the division, including quite notably in the playoffs. Brady has as many wins without a loss against a specific franchise as any starting quarterback in NFL history.

Most Wins Without a Loss for a Starting QB Against One Team, Including Postseason

Table inside Article
QuarterbackTeam(s)OpponentRecord
Tom BradyPatriots/BuccaneersFalcons11-0
John ElwayBroncosPatriots11-0
Andrew LuckColtsTitans11-0

Given that record, it's unsurprising that Brady has also put up some gaudy numbers against Atlanta during his career. In fact, he has a higher average number of passing yards per game while playing the Falcons than against any other opponent.

Tom Brady's Most Yards Per Game by Opponent, Career, Regular Season

Table inside Article
OpponentGamesYds/Gm
Falcons10322.6
49ers3316.3
Seahawks3314.0
Chargers9313.4
Steelers12312.0

Brady upped that average a bit against Atlanta by producing 351 yards on 35-of-52 passing on Sunday, adding one touchdown and throwing no interceptions. That was the 110th 100-yard game of his career, putting him a little closer to one of the few all-time records he has not yet seized from Drew Brees.

Most 300-Yard Passing Games, NFL History

Table inside Article
PlayerTeam(s)Games
Drew BreesChargers/Saints123
Tom BradyPatriots/Buccaneers110
Peyton ManningColts/Broncos93
Matt RyanFalcons/Colts74
Phillip RiversChargers/Colts73

Brady did a good amount of his damage in the first half, as he hit intermission with 256 yards on 24 completions in 33 attempts. That marked the most passes he has ever thrown in the first half of a game – which is remarkable given that he has now played in 323 regular-season games – and tied for his most first-half completions ever.

Most First-Half Pass Attempts, Single Game, Tom Brady

Table inside Article
OpponentDateAttempts
Atlanta10/9/2233
Washington10/16/1931
Buffalo10/29/1831
Kansas City9/22/0231
Seattle10/14/1230

Most First-Half Completions, Single Game, Tom Brady

Table inside Article
OpponentDateAttempts
Atlanta10/9/2224
Tennessee10/18/0924
Indianapolis10/4/1823
Buffalo11/18/0722
Detroit12/26/20

Brady had time to get off 52 passes for the second game in a row because he was not sacked once in the game. The Falcons only apparent sack, late in the game by Grady Jarrett, was erased by a roughing-the-passer penalty. This is the 12th time since he joined the Buccaneers in 2020 that the team's protection has kept him from begin sacked in a game.

Most Games Without Allowing a Sack, NFL, 2020-22

Table inside Article
1. Buccaneers: 12
2. Bills: 9
3t. Browns: 8
3t. Chiefs: 8
5. Steelers: 7

Brady spread the ball around to eight different pass-catchers, and five of those eight caught at least four passes, including wide receiver Chris Godwin and tight end Cade Otton who hauled in six passes each. Leading the way, however, was running back Leonard Fournette, who set his own personal bests in both catches and receiving yards with 10 for 83 and a touchdown.

Leonard Fournette Single-Game Reception Highs

Table inside Article
1. vs. Atlanta, 10/9/22…10
2t. at Tennessee, 11/24/19…9
2t. vs. Tampa Bay, 12/01/19…9
4. at Washington, 11/14/21…8
5. Six others tied with 7

Leonard Fournette Single-Game Receiving Yard Highs

Table inside Article
1. vs. Atlanta, 10/9/22…83
2t. at Tennessee, 12/31/17…67
2t. at Tennessee, 11/24/19…62
4. vs. N.Y. Jets, 10/27/19…60
5. at N.Y. Jets, 10/1/17…59

On Sunday, Fournette became just the sixth running back in Buccaneers annals to catch 10 or more passes in a single game. James Wilder did it five times and Warrick Dunn twice, with Fournette, Earnest Graham, Michael Pittman and Jerry Eckwood all making the list once. Fournette is the first Bucs back to accomplish this feat in 15 years, since Graham caught 13 passes against Detroit on October 21, 2007.

Last season, Fournette was leading all NFL running backs with 69 receptions through 14 games before he suffered a hamstring injury and missed the final three contests of the regular season. He is back near the top of the list again through five weeks of the 2022 campaign (not including Monday night's game between the Raiders and Chiefs).

Most Receptions, NFL Running Backs, 2022

Table inside Article
Running BackTeamRecs.
Austin EkelerChargers31
Leonard FournetteBuccaneers26
Christian McCaffreyPanthers26
J.D. McKissicCommanders24
Joe MixonBengals20

In addition to his pass-catching prowess, Fournette also led the home team with 56 rushing yards on 14 carries on Sunday, giving him a total of 139 yards from scrimmage. That tied for his best yards from scrimmage mark in a single regular season game since he joined the Buccaneers. Fournette also scored on a one-yard run to go with his one-yard TD catch, marking the third time in his career he has found the end zone on a run and a reception in the same contest.

Leonard Fournette Most Yards From Scrimmage, 2020-22, Regular Season

Table inside Article
OpponentDateYards
Falcons10/9/22139
Patriots10/3/21139
Cowboys9/11/22137
Bills12/12/21132
Colts11/28/21131

In addition to Fournette's 12 points on his two touchdowns, the Buccaneers also got two more on a successful two-point conversion after the second TD. The other seven points in the game were provided by kicker Ryan Succop, who made both of his field goal attempts, hitting from 21 and 44 yards in the second quarter. Overall, Succop has made 11 of his 12 field goal tries this season and, most notably, has hit on all eight of 40 or more yards. He is tied for the NFL lead in field goals of 40+ yards.

Table inside Article
KickerTeamFGMFGA
Ryan SuccopBuccaneers88
Graham GanoGiants89
Kai'mi FairbairnTexans78
Brett MaherCowboys78
Evan McPhersonBengals78

Succop is currently tied for fifth in the NFL in scoring among kickers with 41 points (he drops to tied for sixth if Nick Chubb's 42 points on seven touchdowns is included). Since he arrived in Tampa just before the start of the 2020 campaign, Succop has scored the fourth most points in the NFL.

Most Points Scored, NFL, 2020-22

Table inside Article
PlayerTeam(s)Pts.
Daniel Carlson*Raiders336
Tyler BassBills318
Justin TuckerRavens309
Ryan SuccopBuccaneers308
Greg ZuerleinCowboys/ Jets300

(* Carlson plays on Monday night.)

On defense, the Buccaneers held an opponent scoreless in the first half for the first time since a 47-7 dismantling of the Lions in Detroit in Week 16 of the 2020 season. Though they did not force any turnovers, they did record five sacks by five different defenders, giving them 19 on the season. that is the third-highest total in the NFL through five weeks, not including the Monday night game.

Most Sacks, NFL Defenses, 2022

1. San Francisco: 21

2. Dallas: 20

3. Tampa Bay: 19

4t. Broncos: 17

4t. Eagles: 17

The Buccaneers are also third in the league in sacks since the 2019 arrival of Todd Bowles, who spent three seasons as the team's defensive coordinator before his promotion to head coach this year.

Most Sacks, NFL Defenses, 2019-22

1. Pittsburgh: 175

2. L.A. Rams: 163

3. Tampa Bay: 161

4. New Orleans: 152

5. San Francisco: 147

The five players who recorded a sack were, in chronological order, outside linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, safety Antoine Winfield Jr., defensive linemen Deadrin Senat Logan HallandVita Vea. Senat, who entered the NFL as a third-round draft pick of the Falcons in 2018, recorded the first sack of his career. The five different players with at least one full sack is just one shy of the team record for a single game. The Buccaneers had six different players with a sack against Buffalo on December 8, 2013 and against Green Bay on December 7, 1998.

**

Additional Notes:

- Defensive lineman William Gholston played in the 141st game of his career on Sunday, moving him into 10th place on the Buccaneers all-time list. He passed Warren Sapp (140), in the process setting a franchise record for most games played by a defensive lineman.

- Cornerback Carlton Davis left the game with a hip injury in the second half on Sunday but before he did he registered one of the Bucs' two passes defensed. Davis has 51 passes defensed since the start of the 2019 season, tied with Philadelphia's James Bradberry for the most in the NFL in that span.

- Rookie tight end Cade Otton set single-game highs with six receptions for 43 yards. With Cameron Brate sidelined by a concussion, Otton played 74 offensive snaps, or 94% of the total, by far his largest play share so far.

Related Content

news

Mike Evans Continues to Storm the Bucs' Record Books

Data Crunch: Now the franchise's all-time leader in yards from scrimmage, wide receiver Mike Evans also moved up the Bucs' career scoring list on Sunday night in another sparkling performance

news

Buccaneers Fielding League's Stingiest Defense

Data Crunch: The Buccaneers have allowed the fewest points in the NFL through three weeks, and are off to their best start on that side of the ball in more than 20 years

news

Mike Edwards, Devin White Help Propel Bucs to Unprecedented Start

Data Crunch: For the first time in team history, the Buccaneers are 2-0 with two road wins after the first two weeks of a season, in part due to defensive heroics from the likes of Mike Edwards and Devin White

news

Leonard Fournette Powers Bucs Offense in Sunday Night Win

Data Crunch: 'SNF Lenny' had one of his best games as a Buccaneer in Sunday's win at Dallas and Anthony Nelson quietly kept an impressive streak alive as part the team's dominant defensive performance

news

Playoff Lenny Adds to Amazing Touchdown Streak

Data Crunch: Leonard 'Playoff Lenny' Fournette returned from a hamstring injury to extend his postseason scoring streak to seven games and also accomplish a first-team feat in Bucs' playoff annals

news

Mike Evans Conquering New Ground

Data Crunch: The Bucs' all-time leading receiver is now hunting down franchise postseason records, while Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski extended some incredible marks and Ryan Succop stayed perfect

news

MVP Candidate Tom Brady Captures Yardage, Touchdown Titles

Data Crunch: Tom Brady led the NFL in both passing yards and touchdown passes in 2021 and put together a set of accomplishments that has usually resulted in the MVP award

news

Tom Brady, Post-40, Goes 40-40

Data Crunch: Ageless Wonder Tom Brady became the second QB ever to record consecutive seasons of 40-plus touchdown passes on Sunday, while Rob Gronkowski tied a Hall of Famer on an impressive chart

news

Bucs Move to Top of NFL's Sack Leaderboard

Data Crunch: After their best quarterback-sack output in eight years on Sunday, the Buccaneers are tied for the most sacks in the NFL in 2021…Plus, Cam Brate and Antonio Brown add to record totals

news

Chris Godwin Approaches Bucs Record Before Injury

Data Crunch: Before leaving Sunday's game with a knee injury, Chris Godwin came close to eclipsing the Bucs' single-season receptions record…Leonard Fournette, Rob Gronkowski and Lavonte David all added to impressive totals, as well

news

Tom Brady Collects Another All-Time NFL Record

Data Crunch: On the night he threw his 700th career touchdown pass, Tom Brady also became the NFL's all-time leader in completions…Chris Godwin, Leonard Fournette and others also hit notable marks

Advertising