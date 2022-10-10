Tom Brady Continues Mastery Over Falcons

In addition to Fournette's 12 points on his two touchdowns, the Buccaneers also got two more on a successful two-point conversion after the second TD. The other seven points in the game were provided by kicker Ryan Succop, who made both of his field goal attempts, hitting from 21 and 44 yards in the second quarter. Overall, Succop has made 11 of his 12 field goal tries this season and, most notably, has hit on all eight of 40 or more yards. He is tied for the NFL lead in field goals of 40+ yards.