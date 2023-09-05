Bucs Beach Bash Kicks Off 2023 Season with Watch Party at Tradewinds Island Resorts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tradewinds Island Resorts announced plans for the upcoming Bucs Beach Bash, with events taking place September 8, 9 and 10. This three-day event kicks off with a cornhole tournament and a full day of college football on Saturday afternoon, followed by family-friendly, beach-themed music and entertainment through the rest of the weekend.

"Dating back to the inaugural event in 2019, the Bucs Beach Bash has become a signature element to helping celebrate the excitement of the start of the regular season for the greatest fans in the NFL here in Tampa Bay," said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. "Our partners at TradeWinds Island Resorts always put on a great weekend that is centered around all the elements that make our region so special — the beach, great music and family-oriented activities. The Beach Bash will serve as an ideal location to watch our season-opening game against the Minnesota Vikings as we usher in another great season of football."

The weekend activities include a cornhole tournament, live music, a family-friendly activity zone, college football games on the big screens, evening concerts, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleader and Captain Fear appearances. On Friday, there will be live performances from Tampa native Chas Collins and Grammy Nominated country artist David Nail. Saturday's performances will kick off with Austin Snell, who was the first country artist to be selected as a part of the 2023 SiriusXM's Artist Accelerator program, and singer-songwriter Dylan Marlowe will close out the evening.

The three-day event concludes on Sunday, September 10, starting at 11:00 a.m. with a full day of football and a watch party as the Buccaneers travel to Minnesota to play the Vikings. The season opener will kick off at 1:00 p.m. on CBS. Prior to the game, Buccaneer themed activations will take place along the beach.