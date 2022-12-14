Buccaneers-Bengals Injury Report Dec. 14: Dean, Jones, Vea Among Non-Participants 

On Wednesday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jamel Dean (toe), Julio Jones (knee), Carl Nassib (pectoral), Vita Vea (calf) and Tristan Wirfs (ankle) were among the team's non-participants. Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle), Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (hip), Mike Edwards (hamstring) and Genard Avery (abdomen/oblique) practiced in a limited fashion ahead of Week 15's matchup with the Bengals.
Read below for the full injury report for both teams:
Buccaneers
- OLB Genard Avery (abdomen/oblique) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
- CB Jamel Dean (toe) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
- S Mike Edwards (hamstring) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
- WR Julio Jones (knee) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
- CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (quadriceps) - Full Participation (Wed.)
- OLB Carl Nassib (pectoral) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
- OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (hip) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
- NT Vita Vea (calf) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
- S Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
- RT Tristan Wirfs (ankle) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
Bengals
- WR Tyler Boyd (finger) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
- QB Joe Burrow (right elbow) - Full Participation (Wed.)
- T La'el Collins (rest) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
- CB Jalen Davis (thumb) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
- DE Trey Hendrickson (wrist) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
- WR Tee Higgins (hamstring) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
- S Dax Hill (hamstring) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
- CB Mike Hilton (knee) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
- TE Hayden Hurst (calf) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
- DE Joseph Ossai (shoulder) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
- DT D.J. Reader (rest) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
- WR Trent Taylor (hamstring) - Limited Participation (Wed.)