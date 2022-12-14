Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Buccaneers-Bengals Injury Report Dec. 14: Dean, Jones, Vea Among Non-Participants 

A look at Wednesday's injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 15 matchup

Dec 14, 2022 at 04:36 PM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

IR Dec 14

On Wednesday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jamel Dean (toe), Julio Jones (knee), Carl Nassib (pectoral), Vita Vea (calf) and Tristan Wirfs (ankle) were among the team's non-participants. Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle), Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (hip), Mike Edwards (hamstring) and Genard Avery (abdomen/oblique) practiced in a limited fashion ahead of Week 15's matchup with the Bengals.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

  • OLB Genard Avery (abdomen/oblique) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
  • CB Jamel Dean (toe) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
  • S Mike Edwards (hamstring) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
  • WR Julio Jones (knee) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
  • CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (quadriceps) - Full Participation (Wed.)
  • OLB Carl Nassib (pectoral) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
  • OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (hip) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
  • NT Vita Vea (calf) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
  • S Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
  • RT Tristan Wirfs (ankle) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)

Bengals

  • WR Tyler Boyd (finger) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
  • QB Joe Burrow (right elbow) - Full Participation (Wed.)
  • T La'el Collins (rest) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
  • CB Jalen Davis (thumb) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
  • DE Trey Hendrickson (wrist) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
  • WR Tee Higgins (hamstring) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
  • S Dax Hill (hamstring) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
  • CB Mike Hilton (knee) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
  • TE Hayden Hurst (calf) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
  • DE Joseph Ossai (shoulder) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
  • DT D.J. Reader (rest) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
  • WR Trent Taylor (hamstring) - Limited Participation (Wed.)

Related Content

news

Buccaneers-49ers Injury Report Dec. 9: Winfield Jr., Edwards, Wirfs Listed as Doubtful

A look at Friday's final injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 14 matchup

news

Buccaneers-49ers Injury Report Dec. 8: Fournette, Vea, Murphy-Bunting Among Limited Participants

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 14 matchup

news

Buccaneers-49ers Injury Report Dec. 7: Edwards, Winfield, Wirfs Among Non-Participants

A look at Wednesday's injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 14 matchup

news

Buccaneers-Saints Injury Report Dec. 3: Tristan Wirfs Ruled Out, Three Doubtful, Six Questionable

A look at Saturday's final injury report ahead of Monday's Week 13 matchup

news

Buccaneers-Saints Injury Report Dec. 2: Winfield, Edwards, Brate Among Non-Participants

A look at Friday's injury report ahead of Monday's Week 13 matchup

news

Buccaneers-Saints Injury Report Dec. 1: Edwards, Winfield, Vea Among Non-Participants

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of Monday's Week 13 matchup

news

Buccaneers-Browns Injury Report Nov. 25: Luke Goedeke, Russell Gage Jr. Ruled Out

A look at Friday's final injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 12 matchup

news

Buccaneers-Browns Injury Report Nov. 23: Vea & Gage Are Non-Participants

A look at Wednesday's injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 12 matchup

news

Buccaneers-Seahawks Injury Report Nov. 11: Gage, Goedeke, Russell Ruled Out

A look at Friday's final injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 10 matchup

news

Buccaneers-Seahawks Injury Report Nov. 10: Julio Jones Upgrades to Full Participant

Tampa Bay's injury report ahead of the Week 10 matchup includes three non-participants

news

Buccaneers-Seahawks Injury Report Nov. 9: Gage, Jones, Mason Among Non-Participants

Tampa Bay's injury report ahead of the Week 10 matchup includes five non-participants

Advertising