Bucs Boost Pass Rush with DE Noah Spence

"You've just got to keep going at it, 100 percent every play, like you want to win every rep," he said. "You're never going to win every rep but you've always got to feel like you want to get there. I thought I was [one of the top pass-rushers in the draft]. But we'll see after the season."

Licht and the Buccaneers began the offseason by making several surgical strikes in free agency to acquire Ayers and cornerback Brent Grimes, two projected starters who addressed those aforementioned needs on defense. Still, for a franchise that intends to build through the draft – and which has done exactly that in two previous offensive-minded drafts – those positions were still high on the Bucs' wish list entering the weekend. With another pick still to be spent in the third round on Friday night and an extra fourth-rounder gained in a small trade down on Thursday evening, Licht and the Buccaneers may very well continue to give new Defensive Coordinator Mike Smith more young talent.