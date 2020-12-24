Bucs Bring Holiday Cheer to Tampa Bay 

While the Buccaneers' season is very much still alive as they look toward their first playoff berth since 2007, it's also the holiday season. With that, comes the season of giving and the opportunity for Bucs players to give back to the Tampa Bay community. Though this year looks a little different due to the ongoing pandemic, your favorite Buccaneers have still been spreading Christmas cheer as if they were Santa's not-so-little helpers over the last couple weeks.

This year is especially significant because every donation, whether individual or as a position group, was doubled thanks to a match from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation Social Justice Fund, established in 2018 by the Glazer family, in order to help further the impact made by player donations.