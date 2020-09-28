Tampa Bay Bucks Broncos Behind Brady and Barrett

Denver's second drive went nowhere thanks to a tackle for loss by DL Vita Vea and a hit on Driskel by OLB Jason Pierre-Paul that nearly led to a Sean Murphy-Bunting interception. Martin got his punt off this time and it rolled down to the Bucs' 28. A couple catches by TE Rob Gronkowski got the ball close to midfield but the Bucs had to punt from their 47 and Pinion's kick was fair caught at the 16.

Another Denver three-and-out led to the Bucs' next drive starting at their own 46. An underneath pass to McCoy on third-and-10 came up less than a yard short and the Bucs went for it on fourth down. Before the next play, the Bucs tried to get the Broncos to jump offside, then called a timeout and challenged the spot of the previous play. The call was upheld, costing the Bucs a second timeout, but Fournette did get the first down on a run up the middle. On third-and-one from the Denver 24, DE Shelby Harris leaped to get a hand on Brady's short pass attempt to McCoy and the Bucs settled for Ryan Succop's 43-yard field goal.

The Broncos followed with their first scoring drive, moving 37 yards on seven plays to set up a 56-yard field goal by Brandon McManus that cleared the bar with ease. Consecutive catches of 15 yards by Jeudy and 18 by Fant got the home team into scoring range but an eight-yard sack by Winfield, who blitzed around left tackle, helped stall the drive.

WR Scotty Miller made a remarkable 47-yard catch on third-and-eight with S Justin Simmons draped all over him, and Brady found Godwin underneath again to convert a third-and-five and set up a first down at the Denver 15. Three plays later, Brady hooked up with Gronkowski for a third time on third-and-four to make it first-and-goal at the three. Brady then got into the end zone on third-and-one with a very quick pass out to the right to Evans, who then slid across the line for his third TD in as many games. That gave the Bucs a 17-3 lead with 6:35 left in the first half.

A sack by former Bronco Shaq Barrett helped end the ensuing drive quickly and the Bucs got the ball back at their own 44 with five minutes before the intermission. Howard got the Bucs into scoring range with a remarkable catch made with one hand as his other was wrapped around the helmet of LB Josey Jewell, picking up 33 yards to the Denver 23. Jones kept the drive moving with an impressive power run on third-and-one that was originally stopped surge before he surged the pile forward for nine yards down to the five. Two plays later, Brady threw a perfect back-corner fade to Evans for their second TD hookup of the half. Succop's extra point attempt was blocked by LB Joseph Jones, who leapt completely over the line of blockers.

The Broncos were able to trim the Bucs' lead to 13 before halftime, putting together their first sustained drive of the game. Driskel hit WR Tim Patrick on a seven-yard pivot route for a touchdown to complete an eight-play, 75-yard march. Patrick also had the other key play on the drive, a 27-yard catch over the middle that converted a third-and-20.