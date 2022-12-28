Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Ryan Jensen Designated to Return from IR

Buccaneers Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen could be eligible to return to action soon after being designated to return from injured reserve, opening up a 21-day window in which he can practice with the team

Dec 28, 2022 at 11:15 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

Jensonweb

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offense could soon be getting some reinforcement up front.

On Wednesday, the Buccaneers designated Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen for return from injured reserve. Jensen has spent the balance of the regular season on I.R. after suffering a significant left knee injury on the second day of training camp.

Jensen can begin practicing with the team as soon as Wednesday morning, opening a 21-day window in which he take part in all team activities without counting against the 53-man roster. He may be activated at any point during those three weeks, at which point he would be eligible to play in the Buccaneers' remaining games. That could potentially include the playoffs if Tampa Bay is able to secure the NFC South title over the next two weeks.

The Buccaneers kept open the possibility of Jensen's return in 2022 by waiting until after the final roster cutdown to 53 players to place him on injured reserve. At that point, he was eligible to return after missing a minimum of four games. If Jensen does come back to the 53-man roster, he will be the fifth player the Buccaneers have activated from injured reserve this season, following tackle Josh Wells, running back Giovani Bernard, safety Logan Ryan and inside linebacker K.J. Britt.

Jensen made his first Pro Bowl following the 2021 season and is regarded as one of the best centers in the NFL. He originally joined the Buccaneers as an unrestricted free agent in 2018, then signed a new three-year deal with the team this past offseason. He started all 71 games, including playoffs, during his first four seasons with the team.

One of three Pro Bowlers from the Buccaneers' 2021 offensive line, Jensen anchored a unit that allowed a league-low 23 sacks and finished first with a sacks-per-pass play rate of 3.15%. The Buccaneers also finished first in the NFL in passing offense, second in total offense and second in scoring. Jensen was on the field for 1,297 of a possible 1,328 offensive snaps, playoffs included.

Second-year man Robert Hainsey has started every game at center in Jensen's place. The Buccaneers have recently had to deal with several offensive line injuries, with both Donovan Smith and Tristan Wirfs missing time.

Related Content

news

Bucs Place Josh Wells on I.R., Promote J.J. Russell

T Josh Wells landed on injured reserve Tuesday due to a knee injury suffered on Sunday…The Bucs also promoted ILB J.J. Russell to the active roster and added T Dylan Cook and OLB Ifeadi Odenigbo to the practice squad

news

Bucs Activate J.J. Russell, Justin Skule

The Buccaneers have elevated ILB J.J. Russell and T Justin Skule from the practice squad, making both players eligible to play on Sunday against the Cardinals

news

Bucs Promote Deven Thompkins to Active Roster

The Buccaneers signed WR Deven Thompkins to the 53-man roster because he is out of practice squad elevation options, an indication that he will continue to handle the team's kick return duties

news

Bucs Promote CB Anthony Chesley to Active Roster

With injuries piling up in the secondary, the Buccaneers have signed second-year CB Anthony Chesley off their practice squad to the 53-man roster

news

Bucs Waive Rookie LB Olakunle Fatukasi

The Buccaneers waived inside linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi on Tuesday and did not make a corresponding move, creating an open spot on the 53-man roster

news

Bucs Activate K.J. Britt, Elevate Two from Practice Squad

ILB K.J. Britt returns to action after missing five games while on injured reserve, and the rookie duo of WR Deven Thompkins and S Nolan Turner could play on Sunday after being activated from the practice squad

news

K.J. Britt Designated to Return from I.R.

The Buccaneers could soon have some reinforcement in the middle of their defense as second-year ILB K.J. Britt can now be activated from injured reserve at any point over the next three weeks

news

Bucs Waive Jaelon Darden

The Buccaneers opened a spot on their 53-man roster on Tuesday by waiving second-year wide receiver Jaelon Darden…In addition, T Dylan Cook and CB Ryan Smith were released from the practice squad

news

Logan Ryan Activated from Injured Reserve

The Buccaneers activated veteran safety Logan Ryan from injured reserve on Monday afternoon, making him eligible to play in the game against New Orleans later that evening

news

Anthony Chesley and Ulysees Gilbert Activated For Monday Night Game

To help a couple depleted positions on defense, the Buccaneers have elevated CB Anthony Chesley and ILB Ulysees Gilbert from the practice squad, making them available to play on Monday night against the Saints

news

Logan Ryan Designated to Return from IR

The Bucs have designated S Logan Ryan to return from injured reserve, which means he can return to practice immediately and could be activated within the next three weeks

Advertising