Bucs Fall Short in Comeback Against Champs, Lose Second in a Row

Additional game details (scoring plays in bold):

Mahomes wasted no time getting the Chiefs into Tampa Bay territory, throwing a play-action pass to Hill, who was wide open on the left sideline and was able to gain 34 yards on the game's first play. Mahomes then drew the Bucs into two consecutive encroachment penalties to take the ball down to the Bucs' 31, and two plays later found Hill again at the Bucs' seven. The Bucs' defense got a big stop, however, shutting down two plays from the one and the Chiefs settled for Harrison Butker's 19-yard field goal to cap a 74-yard drive. CB Carlton Davis came up big when the Chiefs ran a trick play that included two pitches and Kelce eventually trying to throw a pass to Mahomes in the end zone. The play looked poised to work until Davis managed to knock down the pass.

The Bucs also got off to a good start on offense with a five-yard Jones run and a 12-yard curl by Evans on the first two snaps. A deep shot to Evans from the 45 just missed, however, and the Bucs had to punt after another third-down pass in his direction was out of reach.

The Chiefs started their second drive at their own 22 and got into a third-and-one at the 31 with the help of another encroachment flag on the Buccaneers. However, Pierre-Paul stopped RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire cold on third down and the Chiefs elected to punt. Unfortunately, the Bucs followed with a three-and-out of their own and punted it right back. Special teams ace Ryan Smith arrived at return man Mecole Hardman immediately after the ball did and dropped him with a hard hit at the Chiefs' 25.

The Chiefs only needed one play to score from there. Mahomes went deep down the right sideline and found Hill for a 75-yard scoring strike, with Hill keeping his feet after a spinning catch and scoring easily when Davis ended up on the turf.

After another three-play drive and a punt by the home team, the Chiefs started again at their own 10 following Bradley Pinion's 62-yard punt. Another 19-yard catch-and-run by Hill gained a first down at the 37 and Kelce's first catch, a 14-yarder, got the ball across midfield. The Chiefs faced a third-and-eight at the Bucs' 44 and Mahomes went deep again to Hill for another long touchdown and a 17-0 Chiefs lead with 1:32 left in the first quarter.

The Bucs punted again as the first period came to an end and the Chiefs started in the opposite direction from their own 22. Two catches by Kelce got the ball across midfield and Mahomes found WR Sammy Watkins on a deep slant for 14 yards to the Bucs' 34. Davis nearly intercepted an errant deep pass on the next play but another catch over the middle by Kelce moved the chains on third-and-eight. Pierre-Paul chased Mahomes out of the pocket on the next third down but the Chiefs QB was able to get around the corner and move the chains with a 13-yard flip to WR Demarcus Robinson.

Fortunately, Tampa Bay's defense followed with the game's first takeaway on the next play, as Barrett got to Mahomes in a heartbeat and forced a fumble that was recovered by Will Gholston at the Bucs' 14 with 8:38 left in the first half. The Bucs got their first third-down conversion of the game three plays later on a two-yard out by WR Antonio Brown, then three snaps later got their first big play on offense as Gronkowski got wide open down the middle and Brady hit him for 25 yards to the Chiefs' 37. The Bucs followed with another big play, as Brady threw out to the left to Jones, who ran past one defender and hurdled another, barely staying in bounds to complete the 37-yard score.

The Chiefs were able to use the last four minutes of the half to tack on three more points. After getting the team across midfield, Mahomes hit Kelce on consecutive passes over the middle for 22 yards down to the Bucs' 11. However, the Bucs' brought pressure on the next three plays, each one resulting in Mahomes having to throw the ball away as he scrambled right. The Chiefs brought on Butker for a 29-yard field goal to make it 20-7 at the half.

Tampa Bay got the ball first to start the second half and did manage to score on the opening possession, though it failed to get into the end zone after a 48-yard catch by Gronkowski made it first-and-goal at the one. Ronald Jones started the drive with an impressive 11-yard run but the Bucs brought on Fournette inside the five and he gained one yard on a first-down run and lost four on a second down catch. Brady had to throw it away on third-and-goal and Ryan Succop came on to hit a 26-yard field goal four minutes into the second half.

Mahomes started the second half the same way he did the first, finding Hill on a precision pass down the left sideline for a gain of 21. The Chiefs then lost 10 yards on a holding call but had an interception by Whitehead erased by an offsides call on DL Ndamukong Suh. A tackle-breaking 10-yard run by Edwards-Helaire put the Chiefs into a third-and-one at the Bucs' 43, which Mahomes converted by running the option and keeping the ball for a gain of 17. Two plays later, Brady looked to Hill again and though he was tightly covered by Davis Mahomes was able to fit the ball in over the defender's shoulder for a 20-yard score.

Brady and the Buccaneers overcame an early holding call on the next drive when he looked deep down the middle to WR Chris Godwin, who made a diving catch for 44 yards to the Chiefs' 36. However, on the next play Brady went for the deep ball again, looking to WR Scotty Miller down the left sideline, but CB Bashaud Breeland made a leaping interception at the Chiefs' 11. Tampa Bay's defense got a much-needed three-and-out, helped by a Mecole Hardman drop on what could have been a very big play. The resulting punt gave it back to the Bucs at their own 33.

Jones got the Bucs back into scoring range with another big play, this time breaking free on a run over left guard and finding the open field for a gain of 34. Unfortunately, that drive ended in a turnover, too, as a pass intended for Evans bounced off S Daniel Sorenson near the line of scrimmage, popping up into the air for an easy pick by S Tyrann Mathieu. Mathieu returned it 23 yards to the Kansas City 35. The Bucs defense followed with another stop and the resulting punt went just 32 yards to the Bucs' 25. After one six-yard run by Fournette the third quarter came to an end.

The Bucs flipped to the other side of the field and then finished off a 75-yard touchdown drive. Brady hit TE Cam Brate for a gain of 14 to start the fourth quarter but the Bucs found themselves facing a fourth-and-three at the Kansas City 31. Down by 17 the Buccaneers clearly had to go for it, and Brady did much more than move the chains, hitting Evans in stride down the right sideline for a 31-yard touchdown. That trimmed the Chiefs' lead to 10 points with 12:44 to play.

Kansas City got across midfield on the next possession before a run of penalties slowed the game down. The Bucs saw Murphy-Bunting's interception erased by the flag on Pierre-Paul but the Chiefs committed two holding penalties and ended up in a third-and-27 hole at the midfield stripe. Davis just managed to dislodge the ball from Watkins' hands on a deep ball over the middle and the Chiefs punted down to the Bucs' 27 with 6:21 left.

Brady converted a key third down at the beginning of the next drive with a seven-yard dart through traffic over the middle of the field. Kansas City's Clark then drew a 15-yard flag for roughing the passer, pushing the ball across midfield. Two passes to Fournette made it first down at the 32 with the clock ticking below five minutes but a sack by DE Mike Danna and Alex Okafor two plays later made it second-and-13 at the 25. Another roughing-the-passer call on Clark after an 11-yard completion to Godwin made it first-and-goal at the seven. Two plays later, Evans ran a shallow out from the left slot and got wide open for the seven-yard score, making it 27-24 with 4:10 left in regulation.