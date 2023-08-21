Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Claim CB Rodarius Williams, Place Russell Gage on IR

The Buccaneers have added former Giants cornerback Rodarius Williams to their preseason roster, opening a spot with the expected move of WR Russell Gage to injured reserve

Aug 21, 2023 at 10:59 AM
Scott Smith

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have claimed third-year cornerback Rodarius Williams off waivers after he was cut by the New York Giants on Saturday. The Buccaneers created a spot on the 90-man roster by placing wide receiver Russell Gage on injured reserve.

Williams, who is the older brother of former Browns cornerback Greedy Williams, was originally a sixth-round pick by the Giants in the 2021 draft. He appeared in eight games with one start over the past two seasons, each of which included a lengthy stint on injured reserve due to a knee injury. Williams recorded 16 tackles, one interception and two passes defensed in that span.

The Buccaneers had three defensive backs sit out Saturday's preseason contest against the Jets due to minor injuries. Williams joins a group of nine other cornerbacks on the Bucs' 90-man preseason roster, including starters Carlton Davis and Jamel Dean, neither of whom played in the first two games.

Gage suffered a torn patellar tendon in his right knee during a joint practice with the New York Jets on Wednesday, and Head Coach Todd Bowles confirmed the following day that it was a season-ending injury. Gage joined the Buccaneers as an unrestricted free agent in March of 2022 and played in 13 games with 51 catches for 426 yards and five touchdowns.

