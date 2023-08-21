Bucs Claim CB Rodarius Williams, Place Russell Gage on IR

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have claimed third-year cornerback Rodarius Williams off waivers after he was cut by the New York Giants on Saturday. The Buccaneers created a spot on the 90-man roster by placing wide receiver Russell Gage on injured reserve.

Williams, who is the older brother of former Browns cornerback Greedy Williams, was originally a sixth-round pick by the Giants in the 2021 draft. He appeared in eight games with one start over the past two seasons, each of which included a lengthy stint on injured reserve due to a knee injury. Williams recorded 16 tackles, one interception and two passes defensed in that span.

The Buccaneers had three defensive backs sit out Saturday's preseason contest against the Jets due to minor injuries. Williams joins a group of nine other cornerbacks on the Bucs' 90-man preseason roster, including starters Carlton Davis and Jamel Dean, neither of whom played in the first two games.