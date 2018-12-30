Bucs Close Out 2018 With Another Close Loss

"I thought we struggled today to get pressure with a four-man rush, and the last half of the season we've gotten good pressure with a four-man rush," said Koetter.

The Buccaneers and Falcons combined for more than 900 yards of offense and more than 60 points for the second time this season, following a 34-29 Atlanta win in Week Six that also came down to the game's last play. The problem for Tampa Bay's defense, which had shown marked improvement down the stretch, was third down, as Atlanta converted on six of 13 tries. The Bucs had a chance to give Winston one last chance to win it with about 90 seconds to play but allowed Ryan to complete a 16-yard pass to Julio Jones on third-and-11. That allowed the Falcons to kneel three times before Bryant's final kick, draining the rest of the clock.

"We struggled on third down today," said Koetter. "We had them in third down too often and let them off the hook. They did a good job of getting us to check to zone coverage today. We probably played a little too much two-deep zone and Matt Ryan and those receivers are going to be able to attack that."

Tampa Bay also could have been in a better position to pull the game out at the end if they had succeeded on either of their two-point tries after their last two touchdowns, but came up short. That was true of the Buccaneers many times in both 2017 and 2018 and that kept the team from building on an encouraging 9-7 finish in Koetter's first year at the helm.

The Buccaneers got the ball first but failed to get a first down and punted away from their own 33. Bryan Anger's 59-yard punt flipped the field and the Falcons started their first drive at their own 23. The Falcons got a pair of first downs and moved the ball close to midfield but a pair of pass deflections by Brent Grimes, a holding flag against the Falcons and a near sack by Gerald McCoy led to Atlanta punting it back to the Bucs' seven-yard line.

The Buccaneers followed with their longest drive of the season, by yards, marching 93 yards on 12 plays. A sharp pass to Evans on a post up the middle got the ball close to midfield and Winston converted a third-and-eight with a nine-yard pass out to the left sideline to Humphries against a Falcons blitz. A 16-yard catch by Bobo Wilson took it down to the Falcons' 34 but was followed by a holding call on TE Antony Auclair. Winston got them out of that hole with a pair of completions, including one to Godwin on a fantastic toe-tapping sideline catch, setting up a zone-read handoff to Barber that got six and a first down at the 21. Two plays later, Winston lofted a pretty fade to Evans in the end zone and Evans caught it and got his feet inbounds for the touchdown.

Jordan Whitehead nearly intercepted Ryan's next pass and the Bucs forced another punt when Lavonte David stopped Jones cold one yard short of the sticks with a great open-field tackle. Humphries fair caught the resulting punt at the Bucs' 21. The offense got a first down when Winston took off on a perfect scramble on third-and-nine, directing blockers in front of him and then cutting up for extra yards. However, a third-and-three outlet pass to Jacquizz Rodgers failed when S Sharrod Neasman reacted quickly and dropped the running back a yard short of the goal. The ensuing punt was fair caught at the Atlanta 13.

A well-timed blitz forced a hurried Matt Ryan throw on third-and-two from the 21 and S Andrew Adams dived in front of Mohamed Sanu to deflect the ball away. That led to another punt and possession for the Bucs' offense just three yards shy of midfield. The Falcons nearly picked off Winston's next pass when Evans slipped in his route, but Winston went back to his favorite receiver for an 18-yard gain on third-and-eight. A zone-read keeper for eight yards by Winston and a Barber run up the middle got the ball into the red zone. The drive stalled there when Winston was sacked by Takk McKinley on third down but Santos came on to nail a 36-yard field goal for a 10-point lead.