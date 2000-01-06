Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Conclude Practice for the Week

Jan 06, 2000 at 12:33 PM

The Tampa Buccaneers concluded their week of practice at One Buccaneer Place on Thursday. Buc players were given the next three days off and will return to the practice field on Monday at 4 p.m.

Bucs head coach Tony Dungy said the team had a productive week of practice, concentrating on their fundamentals as they begin preparation for the divisional playoffs.

"Practice was good (today)," Dungy said. "We rested guys that weren't totally 100 percent, but we got a lot done. We got some of our young guys in the mix. I thought our effort was really good given the fact that we don't play for another week. So I was happy with it."

