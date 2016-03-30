Bucs' Core Among Youngest in the League

Chase Stewart of FootballPerspective.com realized that simply averaging the players' ages didn't provide a strong representation for the group that actually played the majority of the downs, nor did it take into account the age of players at key positions, like quarterback. So he decided to find the approximate value for each team based on a more precise criteria.

"Measuring team age in the NFL is tricky," he wrote. "You don't want to calculate the average age of a 53-man roster and call that the "team age" because the age of a team's starters is much more relevant than the age of a team's reserves. The average age of a team's starting lineup isn't perfect, either. The age of the quarterback and key offensive and defensive players should count for more than the age of a less relevant starter. Ideally, you want to calculate a team's average age by placing greater weight on the team's most relevant players."