Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs' Core Among Youngest in the League

The Buccaneers’ key players make up the third-youngest group in the league.

Mar 30, 2016 at 07:14 AM

Photos: Best of Winston's Rookie Season

Photos of quarterback Jameis Winston from his rookie season.

No Title
1 / 100
No Title
2 / 100
No Title
3 / 100
No Title
4 / 100
No Title
5 / 100
No Title
6 / 100
No Title
7 / 100
No Title
8 / 100
No Title
9 / 100
No Title
10 / 100
No Title
11 / 100
No Title
12 / 100
No Title
13 / 100
No Title
14 / 100
No Title
15 / 100
No Title
16 / 100
No Title
17 / 100
No Title
18 / 100
No Title
19 / 100
No Title
20 / 100
No Title
21 / 100
No Title
22 / 100
No Title
23 / 100
No Title
24 / 100
No Title
25 / 100
No Title
26 / 100
No Title
27 / 100
No Title
28 / 100
No Title
29 / 100
No Title
30 / 100
No Title
31 / 100
No Title
32 / 100
No Title
33 / 100
No Title
34 / 100
No Title
35 / 100
No Title
36 / 100
No Title
37 / 100
No Title
38 / 100
No Title
39 / 100
No Title
40 / 100
No Title
41 / 100
No Title
42 / 100
No Title
43 / 100
No Title
44 / 100
No Title
45 / 100
No Title
46 / 100
No Title
47 / 100
No Title
48 / 100
No Title
49 / 100
No Title
50 / 100
No Title
51 / 100
No Title
52 / 100
No Title
53 / 100
No Title
54 / 100
No Title
55 / 100
No Title
56 / 100
No Title
57 / 100
No Title
58 / 100
No Title
59 / 100
No Title
60 / 100
No Title
61 / 100
No Title
62 / 100
No Title
63 / 100
No Title
64 / 100
No Title
65 / 100
No Title
66 / 100
No Title
67 / 100
No Title
68 / 100
No Title
69 / 100
No Title
70 / 100
No Title
71 / 100
No Title
72 / 100
No Title
73 / 100
No Title
74 / 100
No Title
75 / 100
No Title
76 / 100
No Title
77 / 100
No Title
78 / 100
No Title
79 / 100
No Title
80 / 100
No Title
81 / 100
No Title
82 / 100
No Title
83 / 100
No Title
84 / 100
No Title
85 / 100
No Title
86 / 100
No Title
87 / 100
No Title
88 / 100
No Title
89 / 100
No Title
90 / 100
No Title
91 / 100
No Title
92 / 100
No Title
93 / 100
No Title
94 / 100
No Title
95 / 100
No Title
96 / 100
No Title
97 / 100
No Title
98 / 100
No Title
99 / 100
No Title
100 / 100
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Buccaneers have a quarterback set to begin his second season after a record-breaking rookie year, a wide receiver who's recorded back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in his first two years in the league and the NFL's second-leading rusher returning for five more seasons after signing a new contract earlier this month.

READ: A LOOK AT THE BUCS' OFFENSIVE DEPTH CHART

That being said, it shouldn't come as surprise that the Buccaneers are one of the youngest teams in the league. In 2015, the average age for a player on the team was 25.91, which made the Bucs the No. 11 youngest team in the league. But those numbers only tell a part of the story.

Chase Stewart of FootballPerspective.com realized that simply averaging the players' ages didn't provide a strong representation for the group that actually played the majority of the downs, nor did it take into account the age of players at key positions, like quarterback. So he decided to find the approximate value for each team based on a more precise criteria.

"Measuring team age in the NFL is tricky," he wrote. "You don't want to calculate the average age of a 53-man roster and call that the "team age" because the age of a team's starters is much more relevant than the age of a team's reserves. The average age of a team's starting lineup isn't perfect, either. The age of the quarterback and key offensive and defensive players should count for more than the age of a less relevant starter. Ideally, you want to calculate a team's average age by placing greater weight on the team's most relevant players."

READ: WINSTON'S JERSEY HANGING IN HALL OF FAME

His research concluded that, according to the adjusted approximate value, the Buccaneers' core was the third-youngest in the league at an average age of 26.1, trailing St. Louis and Jacksonville. Stewart also found that the Bucs' offense and defense were both the fifth-youngest in the league. For his full analysis, click HERE.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Takeaways from the Bucs Win Over the Seahawks | Week 10

Top notes from Sunday's thrilling 21-16 victory over the Seahawks in the first-ever NFL regular season game in Germany

news

Devin White or Rachaad White? | Week 10 Game Ball

Brianna Dix and Scott Smith make their nominations for the Game Ball after the Bucs' historic victory in Germany over the Seahawks, and the fans get to choose the winner from a total of four nominees

news

Devin White Setting Records with Dual Performance

Data Crunch: After getting two sacks Sunday to give him 20 in young career, ILB Devin White has accomplished something his first four seasons only matched since 2000 by Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher

news

Amidst Tragic Loss, Devin White Fuels Bucs 21-16 Victory in Germany

Just three days after the death of his father, inside linebacker Devin White pays tribute with sensational play in Munich that spearheaded the defensive effort

Advertising