Buccaneers 'Turn It Loose' on Defense

"We just took control of the game," said linebacker Lavonte David, who recorded 1.5 of the Bucs' five sacks. "The main thing was that we were giving up little stuff here and there with him buying extra time. When we got that settled on the sideline, we were able to lock in, get to play our defense the way we want to and being able to go out there, wreak havoc and have fun."

Arians said the Buccaneers made some adjustments on the sideline after the first quarter, and the only reason that worked was because the defense had put together such a good week of practice. In particular, several players and coaches mentioned that the Thursday practice went to a new level, especially on defense.

"I could've told you last Thursday we were going to play [well]," said Arians. "We had Thursday and Friday practices that we've never had before. We've had great practices, but there was something special in the air on Thursday and Friday's practices."

With the adjustments made (and working) and the Buccaneers breathing easier, Bowles helped the defense take over by dialing up a wide variety of rush packages. After picking up nine first downs on the first two drives, Rodgers and the Packers were only able to record four more on their last 10 possessions. After Aaron Jones' touchdown run in the first quarter, the Packers never took another snap on the Buccaneers' half of the field.

"I thought Todd mixed it up really, really good with his fronts, blitzes [and] coverages," said Arians after the game. "You don't usually get Aaron confused – I don't think I've ever seen him confused. When you start running him down and chasing him out of there – early in the game he chased out and he made a lot of plays. We just kept chasing, it hemmed him up a little bit and we got some hits on him. The defensive line, linebackers and the secondary – it was a great defensive performance."

More important than any of Bowles' calls or any adjustments on the sideline was the week's initial message getting through. Heading into the game, the Buccaneers believed they could slow the Packers' express train down; after some early issues, they had to let go of any caution and try to take the game over.

"I think they knew it coming in – it was just a matter of letting loose, not being afraid to make a mistake and just go play," said Arians. "Todd did a great job – the whole coaching staff was over there talking to them about, 'Just turn it loose.' And they did. I thought Jamel's play was huge in the ballgame – as was Mike's. Carlton [Davis] was the one who really stripped it and got the ball up in the air. Just play like we're capable of playing and don't play…it's not 'scared,' just cautious.