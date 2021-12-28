Bucs Defense Turns Up the Heat | A Next Gen Look at Bucs-Panthers

According to safety Jordan Whitehead, Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles challenged Tampa Bay Buccaneer defenders to play with a higher level of energy in Week 16 at Carolina. And then Bowles gave those men a game plan that let them release that energy in a thoroughly enjoyable manner.

Basically, Bowles turned up the heat on Panthers quarterbacks Cam Newton and Sam Darnold, and never turned it back down. The Buccaneers blitzed on every down and in every quarter, and it worked over and over again, which is how the defense held Carolina to just a pair of field goals in a 32-6 Bucs win that clinched the 2021 NFC South title.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, the Buccaneers blitzed on 48.1% of the Panthers dropbacks, their third-highest blitz rate in any game this season. That produced seven sacks and 20 pressures; the first total was a single-game high for Tampa Bay this season and the second was also their fourth-highest rate of the year.

Not only did the Bucs get Newton and Darnold on the ground, but they often forced errant throws even when they were unable to get sacks. NGS calculated the Panthers' 45 throws as having an expected completion rate of 62.1% but the two Carolina passers actually completed just 48.9% of them. That difference of -13.2% between expected and actual completion rate was the best mark of the year for Tampa Bay's defense; it hadn't produced a difference of more than -10% in any of its previous 14 outings.

Of course, defensive coaches will occasionally point out that what looks like a blitz is just a more creative four-man rush, but in the case of NGS statistics, they are simply counting how many defenders head into the backfield after the quarterback on each play. Any play with more than four players coming after the QB is put into the blitz category.