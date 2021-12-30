Rakeem Nunez-Roches Returns from COVID List

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers saw their COVID list numbers reduced by one on Thursday when defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches was activated from the reserve list. Nunez-Roches went on that list on December 23, along with rookie wide receiver Jaelon Darden, and missed last weekend's game at Carolina. He is now eligible to suit up this coming Sunday against the New York Jets.

The Buccaneers still have four players on the reserve/COVID-19 list as of Thursday afternoon: Darden, wide receiver Mike Evans and cornerbacks Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting. Wide receiver Breshad Perriman was activated from the list on Monday.