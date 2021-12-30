Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rakeem Nunez-Roches Returns from COVID List

On Thursday, the Buccaneers activated DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches from the reserve/COVID-19 list, clearing him to return to action on Sunday against the New York Jets

Dec 30, 2021 at 04:00 PM
Nacho Transaction

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers saw their COVID list numbers reduced by one on Thursday when defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches was activated from the reserve list. Nunez-Roches went on that list on December 23, along with rookie wide receiver Jaelon Darden, and missed last weekend's game at Carolina. He is now eligible to suit up this coming Sunday against the New York Jets.

The Buccaneers still have four players on the reserve/COVID-19 list as of Thursday afternoon: Darden, wide receiver Mike Evans and cornerbacks Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting. Wide receiver Breshad Perriman was activated from the list on Monday.

Nunez-Roches appeared in each of the Buccaneers' 14 games, making one start and playing roughly 40% of the team's defensive snaps as part of the interior-line rotation. He has contributed 13 tackles, three tackles for loss and one quarterback hit. He is in his seventh season in the league and has played in 83 games with 28 starts for the Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs. His career totals include 95 tackles, nine tackes for loss, nine quarterback hits, one fumble recovery and 1.5 sacks.

