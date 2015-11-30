Bucs Dominating Opponents on the Ground

No team has had as many games with a lopsided edge in rushing yards as the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay has already posted four games this season in which it had at least 100 more rushing yards than its opponent, including the last two. There have only been 35 such games in the entire NFL this year, and no other team is on the list four times. The Jets are the only other team that even has three such outings. Only the Jets, Dolphins and Buccaneers have pulled off that feat in two consecutive games this year.

The Bucs have 415 rushing yards in their last two games, compared to 163 for their opponents (Philadelphia and Indianapolis). That's a 252-yard advantage that isn't even the best two-game stretch the Buccaneers have had in that category this season. In their fifth and sixth games of 2015, the Buccaneers out-rushed Jacksonville and Washington by a combined 268 yards (273-105). The Bucs are the only team to have two separate, non-overlapping two-game runs with a rushing advantage of 250 yards or more this year. Here are the top five two-game streaks in that category in the NFL this year (note that the two Jets' streaks are overlapping, both including the same big outing against Washington).

Team Yds. Games Opponents N.Y. Jets 335 4-5 MIA, WAS Miami 294 5-6 TEN, HOU Tampa Bay 269 5-6 JAX, WAS N.Y. Jets 260 5-6 WAS, NE Tampa Bay 252 10-11 PHI, IND