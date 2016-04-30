Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Draft Devante Bond in Round 6

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Devante Bond with the No. 183 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Apr 30, 2016 at 10:38 AM
helmet-article-6
Buccaneers.com

Photos: Draft Pick Devante Bond

A look at the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

No Title
1 / 9
No Title
2 / 9
No Title
3 / 9
No Title
4 / 9
No Title
5 / 9
No Title
6 / 9
No Title
7 / 9
No Title
8 / 9
No Title
9 / 9
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

On Saturday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Devante Bond, a linebacker out of Okahoma, with the No. 183 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. Below is a quick look at the newest member of the Bucs:

POSITION:LB
SCHOOL:Oklahoma
HEIGHT:6-1
WEIGHT:235
HIGHLIGHTS: Click HereINFOGRAPHIC: Click Here
THINGS TO KNOW: Click Here

**

NFL.COM SAYS:** "Shows ability to shed blocker with quick, active hands and arm­-over move. Plays with good body control and very little wasted motion. Reacts quickly to what his eyes tell him. Takes coaching and builds on it. When run flows away from him, will immediately squeeze on the backside and look to limit cutback lanes. Not a plus athlete but has the low center of gravity and feet to transition movement quickly when change of direction is needed. Plays with consistent effort."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bucs Holiday Initiatives and More | Brianna's Blitz

The Buccaneers prioritized community outreach during the month of December in a variety of player-led Christmas efforts in the Tampa Bay area

news

5 Bucs to Watch Against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15

The Buccaneers will face off against a surging Cincinnati Bengals team in Week 15, and there are several players to monitor

news

Buccaneers-Bengals Injury Report Dec. 16: Vea, Dean, Nassib Ruled Out

A look at Friday's final injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 15 matchup

news

Updates: Injuries Leave Bucs Thin at OLB for Sunday's Game

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of December

Advertising