Bucs Elevate CB Herb Miller for Saturday's Game

With Carlton Davis considered doubtful to play Saturday, the Buccaneers have elevated cornerback Herb Miller from the practice squad, making him eligible to suit up against the Lions

Dec 25, 2020 at 03:59 PM
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have elevated cornerback Herb Miller from the practice squad, making him eligible to play in Saturday's game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. This is Miller's third elevation and this time it is as COVID-19 replacement for running back Ronald Jones.

The Buccaneers may be down a cornerback on Saturday. Starter ﻿Carlton Davis﻿ is considered doubtful to play against the Lions due to a groin injury that kept him out of practice all week. Miller previously played against Kansas City and Minnesota in Weeks 12 and 14, primarily on special teams.

The option to elevate up to two players from the practice squad for each game is new in 2020 and not related to the roster rule revisions instituted this summer to help teams deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. Miller will automatically revert to the Bucs' practice squad on Monday.

Miller first joined the Bucs late last season, spending several weeks on the team's practice squad. He went to training camp with the team this summer and has been on the practice squad the entire season.

