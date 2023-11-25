Bucs Elevate David Moore, Pat O'Connor for Colts Game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers elevated wide receiver David Moore and defensive lineman Pat O'Connor from the practice squad on Saturday, making both players eligible to play against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Both moves addressed positions that have been thinned by injury and illness this week.

The NFL introduced the practice squad elevation option in 2020; it allows teams to activate up to two practice squad players for each game. By utilizing one of those two options in Week 10, the Buccaneers have increased their game day roster to 55 players for their matchup with the Colts. They will be able to keep 48 of those player active for the game, naming seven inactives prior to kickoff.

Each player on the practice squad can be elevated up to three times during the regular season and an unlimited amount of times in the postseason. After the game, elevated players automatically revert to the practice squad without having to pass through waivers. This is the third elevation of the season for O'Connor and the first for Moore. O'Connor also spent four weeks on the active roster and appeared in two more games during that span.

Moore (6-0, 219) has spent the entire 2023 season on the Bucs' practice squad but he has extensive NFL experience, having played 50 games with 14 starts for the Seahawks, Broncos and Panthers. The Buccaneers are down to four receivers on the active roster after rookie Rakim Jarrett was placed on injured reserve earlier in the week.

Moore first entered the league as a seventh-round draft pick by Seattle in 2017. He has recorded 78 career receptions for 1,163 yards and 13 touchdowns. He has also rushed 12 tines for 91 yards. He played four seasons for the Seahawks then split the 2021 season between Denver and Green Bay.

O'Connor (6-4, 270) gives the Buccaneers another option along the defensive line with Mike Greene already ruled out due to a calf injury and Logan Hall considered questionable for Sunday's game due to illness.

A seventh-round draft pick of the Detroit Lions in 2017, O'Connor first joined the Buccaneers as a waiver claim in the middle of his rookie season. In all, he has appeared in 60 games for Tampa Bay, totaling 20 sacks, 1.5 sacks and five quarterback hits. He has also been a frequent contributor on special teams.