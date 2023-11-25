Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Elevate David Moore, Pat O'Connor for Colts Game

By elevating WR David Moore and DL Pat O'Connor from the practice squad on Saturday, the Bucs added depth at several positions for their Week 12 game in Indianapolis after being hit by a series of injuries and illnesses

Nov 25, 2023 at 04:00 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

nov25transaction

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers elevated wide receiver David Moore and defensive lineman Pat O'Connor from the practice squad on Saturday, making both players eligible to play against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Both moves addressed positions that have been thinned by injury and illness this week.

The NFL introduced the practice squad elevation option in 2020; it allows teams to activate up to two practice squad players for each game. By utilizing one of those two options in Week 10, the Buccaneers have increased their game day roster to 55 players for their matchup with the Colts. They will be able to keep 48 of those player active for the game, naming seven inactives prior to kickoff.

Each player on the practice squad can be elevated up to three times during the regular season and an unlimited amount of times in the postseason. After the game, elevated players automatically revert to the practice squad without having to pass through waivers. This is the third elevation of the season for O'Connor and the first for Moore. O'Connor also spent four weeks on the active roster and appeared in two more games during that span.

Moore (6-0, 219) has spent the entire 2023 season on the Bucs' practice squad but he has extensive NFL experience, having played 50 games with 14 starts for the Seahawks, Broncos and Panthers. The Buccaneers are down to four receivers on the active roster after rookie Rakim Jarrett was placed on injured reserve earlier in the week.

Moore first entered the league as a seventh-round draft pick by Seattle in 2017. He has recorded 78 career receptions for 1,163 yards and 13 touchdowns. He has also rushed 12 tines for 91 yards. He played four seasons for the Seahawks then split the 2021 season between Denver and Green Bay.

O'Connor (6-4, 270) gives the Buccaneers another option along the defensive line with Mike Greene already ruled out due to a calf injury and Logan Hall considered questionable for Sunday's game due to illness.

A seventh-round draft pick of the Detroit Lions in 2017, O'Connor first joined the Buccaneers as a waiver claim in the middle of his rookie season. In all, he has appeared in 60 games for Tampa Bay, totaling 20 sacks, 1.5 sacks and five quarterback hits. He has also been a frequent contributor on special teams.

The practice squad elevation option was introduced as part of the new collective bargaining agreement in 2020. The new rule was something of a compromise, as it did not expand the active rosters beyond 53 players but did give teams a few more options on game days, particularly with practice squads expanding to 16 spots.

Photos from Bucs Practice - November 23

View pictures from Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice on 11/23/2023

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 34

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 34

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Cornerback Dee Delaney #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 34

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Cornerback Dee Delaney #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Wide Receiver Cephus Johnson #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 34

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Wide Receiver Cephus Johnson #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 34

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 34

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 34

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 34

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Wide Receiver Trey Palmer #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 34

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Wide Receiver Trey Palmer #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 34

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 34

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Wide Receiver Raleigh Webb #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 34

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Wide Receiver Raleigh Webb #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 34

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Pass Game Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote and Linebacker Vi Jones #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 34

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Pass Game Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote and Linebacker Vi Jones #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 34

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Jose Ramirez #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 34

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Jose Ramirez #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 34

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 34

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 34

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 34

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Inside Linebacker SirVocea Dennis #8, Safety Christian Izien #29 and Defensive Back Josh Hayes #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 34

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Inside Linebacker SirVocea Dennis #8, Safety Christian Izien #29 and Defensive Back Josh Hayes #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 34

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 34

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Inside Linebacker SirVocea Dennis #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 34

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Inside Linebacker SirVocea Dennis #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 34

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Defensive Lineman Deadrin Senat #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 34

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Defensive Lineman Deadrin Senat #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 34

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 and Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 34

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 and Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 34

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 34

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Cornerback Quandre Mosely #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 34

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Cornerback Quandre Mosely #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Tight End Ko Kieft #41 and Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 34

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Tight End Ko Kieft #41 and Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 34

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Safety Kaevon Merriweather #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 34

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Safety Kaevon Merriweather #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts 

The Buccaneers will face the Colts on Sunday afternoon. Find out how to view the action
news

5 Bucs to Watch Against the Colts in Week 12

The Buccaneers will head to Indianapolis to take on the Colts in Week 12 at Lucas Oil Stadium and here are five players to watch
news

Buccaneers-Colts Injury Report Nov. 24: David, Dean Ruled Out 

A look at Friday's final injury report ahead of the Week 12 matchup
news

2023 Game Preview: Buccaneers-Colts, Week 12

The Bucs are hoping to start a successful playoff stretch drive in Week 12 but most contend with a high-scoring Colts offense and a defense good at taking the ball away…Injury updates, series history, statistical leaders and more
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts 

The Buccaneers will face the Colts on Sunday afternoon. Find out how to view the action

Photos: Bucs Depart for Indianapolis Colts

View photos of the Buccaneers departing for Week 12 vs. the Indianapolis Colts

Bucs Elevate David Moore, Pat O'Connor for Colts Game

By elevating WR David Moore and DL Pat O'Connor from the practice squad on Saturday, the Bucs added depth at several positions for their Week 12 game in Indianapolis after being hit by a series of injuries and illnesses

5 Bucs to Watch Against the Colts in Week 12

The Buccaneers will head to Indianapolis to take on the Colts in Week 12 at Lucas Oil Stadium and here are five players to watch

Buccaneers-Colts Injury Report Nov. 24: David, Dean Ruled Out 

A look at Friday's final injury report ahead of the Week 12 matchup

2023 Game Preview: Buccaneers-Colts, Week 12

The Bucs are hoping to start a successful playoff stretch drive in Week 12 but most contend with a high-scoring Colts offense and a defense good at taking the ball away…Injury updates, series history, statistical leaders and more

Todd Bowles on Bucs' Health Ahead of Game vs. Colts, Offensive Progress | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following Friday's Week 12 practice. HC Bowles discussed injury updates, playing faster and standing tall in the red zone.

Chris Godwin's Routine Meditation Fosters Production and Mental Fortitude in Year Seven | Brianna's Blitz 

In Year Seven, Chris Godwin opened up about his route visualization and attention to detail pregame. His routine has spurred consistency between the hashes

Updates: Devin White, Carlton Davis to Be Game-Day Decisions

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in November 2023

What Lies Ahead | S.S. Mailbag

This week, Buccaneers fans have questions about the best non-playoff teams in Bucs' history, the remainder of the team's 2023 schedule, kickoff fair catches and more

Week 12 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Colts

See which team is favored by league-wide experts 

In Case You Missed It: November 24, 2023

Top Buccaneers' news ahead of Week 12 of the 2023 regular season

Bucs Rookies Looking to Make an Impact in Indy | Tampa Two 

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Staff Writer/Reporter Brianna Dix dive into their takeaways from Bucs vs. 49ers, the key matchups going into Week 12 vs. the Colts and the depth the Bucs have in the midst of injuries.

Everything You Need to Know About Bucs vs. Colts

Here's everything you need to know when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season.

Buccaneers-Colts: Top Storylines & Key Matchups in Week 12

A matchup between the Colts' productive red zone offense and the Bucs' stingy red zone defense could be critical as both teams try to stay in the thick of their respective playoff races

Buccaneers-Colts Injury Report Nov. 23: Dean, David and White Did Not Participate in Practice 

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of the Week 12 matchup

Bucs Promote CB Keenan Isaac to Active Roster

Rookie CB Keenan Isaac has been signed to the 53-man roster off the practice squad, adding depth while Jamel Dean and Carlton Davis deal with injuries, and TE David Wells returns to take that practice squad spot

Photos from Bucs Practice - November 23

View pictures from Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice on 11/23/2023

The Origins of Antoine Winfield Jr. & The Art of the Turnover | In the Current

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. breaks down his mindset on the field and what allows him to overcome adversity. Meanwhile, Lavonte David leads the Buccaneers to an impressive win against the Tennessee Titans.

Buccaneers-Colts Injury Report Nov. 22: David, Dean, White Were Non-Participants 

A look at Wednesday's injury report ahead of the Week 12 matchup 
Advertising